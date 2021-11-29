2022 DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Promises More Driving Range

Remember the Citroen DS 3 supermini? That car was replaced in 2018 by a subcompact crossover with two extra doors, the DS 3 Crossback that makes do without Citroen badging. The premium-oriented utility vehicle is also available with an electric powertrain, and for the 2022 model year, DS Automobiles has improved the driving range by almost seven percent.
First and foremost, the only all-electric crossover in the premium subcompact segment features a new heat pump that greatly reduces energy consumption. This piece of hardware works in tandem with a moisture sensor. According to the French automaker, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense has also gained A-rated tires developed by Continental to improve the rolling resistance.
The Continental EcoContact 6 Q rubber boots measure 215/60 by 17 inches. The A-rated tires are further gifted with enhanced pattern technologies in the tread blocks, sipes, and lateral grooves to reduce sound emissions.
Over in France, this crossover starts at €31,600 or $35,610 at current exchange rates. The advertised price includes the government’s environmental grant, which currently sits at €6,000. The incentive will be reduced to €5,000 next year, and heaven only knows if the government will keep reducing it by 2024 when DS intends to go fully electric.
DS Automobiles takes pride in being “the multi-energy brand with the lowest average CO2 emissions in Europe” with a fleet average of 100.2 grams per kilometer based on the cars registered in the first half of 2021. Even though it’s getting close to the upper limit of 95 grams imposed by the European Commission, the French company needs more battery-electric vehicles or fewer internal combustion-engined vehicles to hit that target.
At the present moment, the 3 Crossback E-Tense is the only EV in the DS Automobiles lineup. With the aforementioned updates, the WLTP-rated driving range has gone up from 320 to 341 kilometers (199 to 212 miles).
