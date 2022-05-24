2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Brings Heritage Colors, More Standard Gear in a Limited Package

BMW’s M Division continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary by launching all sorts of products. Following hot on the heels of the M4 CSL that premiered last Friday is the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, a model limited to just 500 copies and sold in North America exclusively.
Building on the 2023 M3 Competition xDrive, the M3 Edition 50 can be had in one of five heritage colors, each one evoking the previous-gen M3. The E30 is represented in Cinnabar Red, the E36 in Techno Violet, and the E46 in Interlagos Blue. Fire Orange III represents the E92, and Limerock Gray the F80. Two of the shades, the Interlagos Blue and Techno Violet, were revived especially for this model.
In terms of wheels, customers will have to settle for the forged Style 826M in Matte Orbit Gray. The standard M brakes, with red, blue, or black calipers, or the M ceramic brakes with gold calipers, are available too. Additional enhancements on the outside include the carbon fiber splitter at the front, distinctive spoiler on the trunk lid, standard carbon-fiber roof, and specific quad tailpipes trimmed in titanium and carbon fiber. The classic BMW Motorsport logos replaced the traditional roundels on the hood, trunk, and wheel center caps.
‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’ entry sills greet users upon opening the doors, and the same inscription was replicated on an aluminum plaque on the cup holder below the dashboard, joined by an ‘X/500’ engraving. As standard, the M3 Edition 50 is offered with the M Sport seats, but the M Carbon bucket seats are available as an option. All of them are wrapped in Black Extended Merino leather, with unique stitching in the colors of BMW M. Additional M stripes can be seen on the headrests from the front and the outboard rear seats.
A single configuration is available for the special edition of the premium compact sports sedan, and it includes the Parking Assistance and Executive packages, laser headlights, carbon fiber trim, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and more. In fact, the only things that customers can choose are the exterior color and the shade of the brake calipers and decide if they want to pay extra for the carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon seats.
Last but not least, the M3 Edition 50 is accompanied by the 50 Jahre BMW M Boardcase, a 42-liter roll-aboard suitcase made of Makrolon Polycarbonate and bedecked by the typical logo on the front.
New for the 2023 model year on all M3s is the iDrive 8. It combines a 14.9-inch infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster into a single high-resolution unit, backed up by the Operating System 8, with additional features to enjoy.
Production for the U.S. market will kick off in July, and the car will have an MSRP of $95,700, plus the $995 destination.
