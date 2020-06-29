2022 VW Scirocco Rendered With Arteon R Face Looks Angry

Some consider the Scirocco to be the best-looking Volkswagen of the modern era. It's just a compact hatchback pretending to be a sports car, but somehow, the proportions just work, and we think it needs to return.
Unfortunately, America never got to buy a modern Scirocco, and we bet that ex Motor Trend presenter Jason Cammisa would have loved to have it, since he's such a die-hard fan/owner of the old "forgotten fury." James from Donut Media also had two of them. How did VW not see a market?
VW stopped making the European model back in 2017, and by that time, it had suffered from years of neglect. You could say that the Golf GTI stablemate killed it, as it almost always featured better technology.
But it wasn't always like that. When the Scirocco came out in 2008, it was cheaper than a GTI, even though it came with the same 2.0 TSI engine pushing 197 horsepower. But later, the GTI received extra power one or two years quicker than the coupe, and the price difference began to shrink.
Perhaps knowing that the world might dislike a little 3-door coupe, Volkswagen also developed the Passat CC (later called just CC). This also came out in 2008 and was offered until 2017, when the replacement arrived in the form of the Arteon.
The Scirocco and CC actually have a few things in common. For example, the extra-wide rear axle in the 3-door is stolen from the Passat, which obviously underpinned the CC. The coupes featured frameless doors, a low seating position, and shared several parts, ranging from engines to screens and steering wheels.
Volkswagen is unlikely to ever bring back the Scirocco, but we'll hit them with renderings until they reconsider. This one is from an Israeli artist named superrenderscars and features the front end of the new Arteon R. Not bad!
