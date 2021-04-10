2022 Volkswagen ID.6 Family-Sized Crossover Teased, Seats 7 People

After the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover, the Intelligent Design lineup of electric vehicles will be consolidated by a three-row crossover. ID.6 is how Volkswagen calls the newcomer, and Auto Shanghai 2021 is where the German automaker will reveal the family-sized EV in all its glory.
The low-light teasers reveal two variants for the front grille, LED signature lighting, and pronounced haunches. Leaked in full by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in February 2021, the ID.6 features at least two five-spoke wheel options and a panoramic moonroof with a front panel that slides and tilts. At least three variants will be offered in the Chinese market: the 1st Edition, Pro, and the Pure based on the aforementioned leak.
Under the skin, the ID.6 is rocking a rear-mounted electric motor that outputs 150 kW (204 PS over in Europe and 201 horsepower in the United States). Based on the ID. Roomzz concept introduced a couple of years ago in Shanghai, the newcomer features an overall length of 4,876 millimeters (192 inches) while the wheelbase spans 2,965 millimeters (116.7 inches).
Exclusive to China for the 2022 model year, the ID.6 may arrive stateside if Volkswagen intends to steal customers from Tesla’s three-row Model Y. The Intelligent Design lineup will further welcome the ID.4 GTX performance crossover and coupe-styled ID.5 in the near future, along with the ID. Buzz Microbus revival and the ID.1 econobox for more cost-sensitive customers.
Similar to the five-seat ID.4, the seven-seat ID.6 will be manufactured by the German automaker’s joint ventures with FAW and SAIC. As a brief refresher, Volkswagen entered the Middle Kingdom in the mid-'80s after signing a 25-year contract to make passenger vehicles in the Shanghai municipality.
Last, but certainly not in the least, the MIIT spilled the beans on the battery capacity as well. 82 kilowatt-hours are more than adequate for a compact-sized crossover, but nevertheless, the driving range won’t match that of the ID.4 with the same battery. For reference, the European version of the ID.4 Pro is rated from 508 to 522 kilometers (316 to 324 miles) on the WLTP.
