2022 Volkswagen ID.3 Finally Joins the ID.4 and ID.6 Crossovers in China

Previewed by the I.D. concept at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the ID.3 hatchback entered production four years later at the Zwickau assembly plant. Volkswagen has recently extended the all-electric model’s reach to China, where it’s manufactured in Anting by the joint venture with SAIC.
Anting is the automaker’s first assembly plant designed specifically for the Modular Electric Drive Kit vehicle architecture. This facility is rocking a production network structure based on the Industry 4.0 standard, raising automation rates to improve production costs and quality control. As for the locally-made ID.3, prospective customers are currently able to reserve the hatch through a pre-booking system before the market launch this fall.
“With the ID.3, we are now offering our customers a product in the important compact segment, and - in combination with the other ID. models - we are able to cover a large share of the market,” declared Stephan Wöllenstein, the big kahuna of Volkswagen’s Chinese division. The German automaker is already in the top 10 manufacturers in the Chinese e-car market, and Volkswagen hopes to deliver 80,000 to 100,000 Chinese EVs this year.
This estimate shouldn’t be taken for granted because the semiconductor crisis affects every single automaker out there. The Ford Motor Company, for example, keeps producing F-150 pickup trucks without valuable chips.
Volkswagen China didn’t mention the drivetrain of the locally-produced ID.3 in the attached press release, but we already know something from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. More to the point, we’re dealing with a rear-mounted electric motor that features a rated output of 70 kW (95 metric horsepower or 94 brake horsepower) and peaks at 125 kW (170 PS or 168 HP). The top speed is estimated at 160 kilometers per hour (99.4 miles per hour), which mirrors the top speed of every single Zwickau-built variant.
Under the ACCELERATE strategy, the Volkswagen Group intends to increase the share of its EV deliveries in Europe to more than 70 percent. The automaker’s goal for North America and China is more than 50 percent.
MIIT approved #SAIC-VW ID.3 for sales/production in #China, local media citing MIIT doc. pic.twitter.com/d1zuHR8PWG— Moneyball (@DKurac) June 15, 2021