No Sausage For You! Volkswagen Puts a Halt to Sausage Sales at Factory Cafeteria

The former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schröder, was in no way pleased automaker Volkswagen had decided to stop selling wildly popular currywurst sausages to hungry employees.
Schröder is appalled that the automaker, which decided to switch over one of its cafeterias to a vegetarian-only at the behest of Green political forces.
"If I were still on the supervisory board of VW, there would have been no such thing," Schröder opined on a social media post in defense of delicious currywurst. "Currywurst with fries is one of the power bars of the skilled production worker. It should stay that way."
Volkswagen still produces their tasty branded sausages and serves them up in other staff cafeterias - and even sells them in local supermarkets - and during 2019 alone, the German auto giant cranked out 7 million of the spicy, meaty delights.
And the currywurst has a historical meaning to Germans as it was invented in Berlin after the war in 1949. The recipe includes sliced pork sausage, which is then submerged under a blanket of spiced ketchup and dosed liberally with curry powder. These health-questionable meals are often accompanied by fries or with a small bread roll.
In perhaps the most brutish twist to the story, Germany's favorite cafeteria chow saw its ranking drop below, of all things, Spaghetti Bolognese.
The change was largely powered by an initiative proposed during the German election cycle in 2013 from the Green Party, which called for company cafeterias to offer one meat-free day per week as a way to cut down on greenhouse gases resulting from meat production.
The plan interrupts currywurst production, which has been a staple at VW since 1973. And if you don’t think the meaty delights have been an entrenched part of the gustatory culture at VW, think again. The Currywurst actually carries a Volkswagen part number and the casings are marked “Volkswagen Originalteil” or “Volkswagen Original Part” and should you wish to place a bulk order, ask for part 199 398 500 A.
"If I were still on the supervisory board of VW, there would have been no such thing," Schröder opined on a social media post in defense of delicious currywurst. "Currywurst with fries is one of the power bars of the skilled production worker. It should stay that way."
Volkswagen still produces their tasty branded sausages and serves them up in other staff cafeterias - and even sells them in local supermarkets - and during 2019 alone, the German auto giant cranked out 7 million of the spicy, meaty delights.
And the currywurst has a historical meaning to Germans as it was invented in Berlin after the war in 1949. The recipe includes sliced pork sausage, which is then submerged under a blanket of spiced ketchup and dosed liberally with curry powder. These health-questionable meals are often accompanied by fries or with a small bread roll.
In perhaps the most brutish twist to the story, Germany's favorite cafeteria chow saw its ranking drop below, of all things, Spaghetti Bolognese.
The change was largely powered by an initiative proposed during the German election cycle in 2013 from the Green Party, which called for company cafeterias to offer one meat-free day per week as a way to cut down on greenhouse gases resulting from meat production.
The plan interrupts currywurst production, which has been a staple at VW since 1973. And if you don’t think the meaty delights have been an entrenched part of the gustatory culture at VW, think again. The Currywurst actually carries a Volkswagen part number and the casings are marked “Volkswagen Originalteil” or “Volkswagen Original Part” and should you wish to place a bulk order, ask for part 199 398 500 A.