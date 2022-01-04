2022 Toyota GR86 Ads Make Their Debut, Have Drifting and Initial D Vibes

Toyota has kicked off its GR86 advertising campaign, and its creators have understood that this is an enthusiast-oriented model. Called "FasterClass," the campaign features a unified theme across all platforms and includes names like Ryan Tuerck, Ken Gushi, Hunter Taylor, Stephan Papadakis, and Aasbø.
The Japanese marque underlines this model's commitment to track-ready performance, and the team of creatives at Saatchi & Saatchi, along with two other advertising agencies, reflects the same spirit. That might explain why customers get a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), with one High-performance driving event included.
While the ads do have a 'Tokyo Drift goes to the U.S.' vibe to them, the six, 15, and 90-second spots have more than that going on.
The 2022 Toyota GR86 starts at an MSRP of $27,700 in the U.S., and it is available at Toyota dealerships already. The Japanese model comes with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder boxer engine with an aluminum block and cylinder heads, which provides a maximum of 228 horsepower at 7,000 rpm.
Toyota relies on its sport-tuned independent suspension in all four corners, as well as on the engine's 184 lb-ft. of torque at 3,700 rpm, to make the new GR86 more popular than its predecessor was.
The 2022 GR86 is available in two equipment grades, GR86 and GR86 Premium. The base version with a manual transmission has a curb weight of 2,811 lbs. (1,275 kg), while the Premium trim with the same transmission weighs in at 2,883 lbs. (1,307 kg), as Toyota's specs note.
Choosing the automatic transmission raises the weight of the base-model to 2,815 lbs. ( 1,276 kg), while the Premium-spec tips the scales at 2,868 lbs. (1,300 kg), which is not that much, especially if you consider the fact that the latter comes with 18-inch alloys instead of 17-inch wheels.
Except for "Track bRED," and "Halo, which come at an additional charge, Toyota customers have six colors available for the GR86's exterior, while the interior can be ordered in black or a combination of black and silver.
