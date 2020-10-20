2022 McLaren HPH V6 Hybrid Supercar Shows 720S Design Influences in New Spy Pics

The Sports Series will be discontinued in 2021 with the introduction of the HPH, relegating the GT as the entry-level model in the McLaren lineup. The “High-Performance Hybrid” will also debut an all-new platform referred to as the MCLA.
Designed specifically for electrified powertrain, the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture “features an all-new V6 internal combustion engine” and promises “medium-range EV capability." Although it’s impossible to tell where the charging port is, this prototype surely is a plug-in hybrid.
The Woking-based company didn’t go overboard with the styling, deciding on a mix between the 720S and the Sports Series. Despite the downsizing to six cylinders instead of eight, two exhaust pipes continue to be featured. As opposed to the 570S and 600LT, they’re mounted right above the license plate within a black mesh grille.
As for the metallic thingy hiding behind the bumper and aerodynamic diffuser, that is the transmission housing. A dual-clutch unit should be the culprit, not a torque-converter automatic because McLaren doesn’t have any experience with the more traditional setup. Except for the Ricardo-supplied manual of the F1, every McLaren car from the modern era features a Graziano-developed box with seven forward gears.
Set to premiere as a 2022 model with a different nomenclature from High-Performance Hybrid, the all-new supercar may soldier on with an alphanumeric designation like the 570S and 600LT or with a proper name. The British automaker filed a trademark for Sabre in June 2020 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but a spokesperson couldn’t confirm the company’s intentions for this nameplate.
Contrary to previous reports, the HPH isn’t all-wheel-drive. The electric drive unit powers the rear wheels, and the roughest estimate we have on driving range is 20 miles (32 kilometers) on electricity alone. As for the battery pack, well, you can definitely look forward to more than 4.7 kWh. That is the capacity of the P1, allowing the plug-in hybrid hypercar to travel up to 6.8 miles (11 kilometers) in EV mode.
The Woking-based company didn’t go overboard with the styling, deciding on a mix between the 720S and the Sports Series. Despite the downsizing to six cylinders instead of eight, two exhaust pipes continue to be featured. As opposed to the 570S and 600LT, they’re mounted right above the license plate within a black mesh grille.
As for the metallic thingy hiding behind the bumper and aerodynamic diffuser, that is the transmission housing. A dual-clutch unit should be the culprit, not a torque-converter automatic because McLaren doesn’t have any experience with the more traditional setup. Except for the Ricardo-supplied manual of the F1, every McLaren car from the modern era features a Graziano-developed box with seven forward gears.
Set to premiere as a 2022 model with a different nomenclature from High-Performance Hybrid, the all-new supercar may soldier on with an alphanumeric designation like the 570S and 600LT or with a proper name. The British automaker filed a trademark for Sabre in June 2020 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but a spokesperson couldn’t confirm the company’s intentions for this nameplate.
Contrary to previous reports, the HPH isn’t all-wheel-drive. The electric drive unit powers the rear wheels, and the roughest estimate we have on driving range is 20 miles (32 kilometers) on electricity alone. As for the battery pack, well, you can definitely look forward to more than 4.7 kWh. That is the capacity of the P1, allowing the plug-in hybrid hypercar to travel up to 6.8 miles (11 kilometers) in EV mode.