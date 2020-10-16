McLaren Elva Spruced Up With Gulf Livery Just In Time for the Goodwood SpeedWeek

The body panels may feature the same design and construction as with every other Elva, but the two-tone makeover and old-school decals help the British bruiser stand out in the crowd like an elephant at a mouse party. The evocative livery is complemented by white upholstery for the seats, black detailing here and there, and five-spoke forged alloy wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires.
Under the hood, you will find a mid-mounted V8 with a couple of turbos and Senna levels of performance. 815 PS (804 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque are the crankshaft ratings of the flat-plane motor, translating to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than three seconds and a top speed estimated at 321 kph (200 mph).
An Ultimate Series model just like the Senna and Speedtail, the Elva wasn’t received as well as its predecessors. Production was originally capped at 399 units worldwide, then Mike Flewitt rectified that figure to 249 citing customer feedback. Production has been reduced once again in September, now limited to 149 examples of the breed.
In addition to the ongoing health crisis and the financial uncertainties that came with it, you have to consider that McLaren has lost some of its specialness. From the P1 hypercar to the P1 GTR and P1 LM, the Senna and Senna GTR, Speedtail, and the Elva, Macca launched too many Ultimate Series models in too little of a timeframe.
Seven over-the-top cars in eight years can be considered an achievement from the standpoint of a business, but a collector would claim the exact opposite to that. Porsche, for example, offered the 918 Spyder and the track-only 935 special edition in the same interval, explaining their high desirability and values on the used market.
This stunning McLaren Elva in iconic Gulf Racing livery, will make its debut at #GoodwoodSpeedweek today. The McLaren Elva Gulf Theme by MSO is a celebration of the renewed partnership between the McLaren Group and the Gulf Oil brand and brings the famous orange and blue colours to the unique McLaren Roadster.
The McLaren Elva is an integral part of McLaren’s on-going commitment to super-lightweight engineering. The new Ultimate Series roadster incorporates an innovative Active Air Management System (AAMS) that creates a virtual canopy over the seamlessly-integrated cockpit. Captured here as the stunning McLaren Elva Gulf Theme by MSO, it’s a wonderfully charismatic celebration of McLaren’s history in sports car racing as well as our renewed partnership with Gulf Oil.