2022 Kia Sorento PHEV Got Its US Visa, Will Launch Nationwide This Fall

Already on sale in Europe since late last year, the Kia Sorento PHEV (plug-in hybrid) is gearing up for launch in the United States, where it will arrive in the third quarter of 2021.
Eligible for the $6,587 Federal Tax Credit, in addition to different state incentives, the 2022 Sorento PHEV is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-four and an electric motor.
The assembly generates a combined output of 261 HP, and is backed up by a 13.8 kWh battery that gives it a targeted all-electric range of 32 miles (51 km). The combined driving range of the SUV is estimated at 460 miles (740 km).
A six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters directs the thrust to the all-wheel drive system with center locking differential. Drivers can choose between different modes on the go, including the dedicated Snow Mode.
In addition to the model-specific rear logo, plug port on the rear quarter panel, and 19-inch wheels, the electrified Sorento boasts 143.8 cu-ft (4,072 lt) of passenger space, “the most of any PHEV SUV,” Kia claims.
It has standard three-row seating, with second-row captain’s chairs, fake leather upholstery or perforated leather available as an option, 12.3-inch digital gauges, 360-degree camera system, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sat-radio, and wireless smartphone charging pad. The electrochromic rearview mirror, Bose premium audio, 8 USB charging ports, smart key, and others are included as well.
An array of safety gear is present, like the blind spot collision avoidance, driver attention warning, forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, intelligent speed limit assist, lane following assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and safe exit assist.
Built in Korea, at the Hwasung factory, next to the HEV variant, the 2022 Sorento PHEV will launch in two trim levels, the SX and SX-P. Pricing details will be announced in due course.
