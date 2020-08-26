Kia Sorento PHEV Combines 1.6L Turbo With Electric Motor in Europe

Taxation and regulations in Europe have forced Kia into a rapid rate of technological progress. The Sorento SUV, which used to be available there only with 2.2-liter diesel up until recently, has now gone all-green thanks to the first PHEV powertrain.
We've known about the Sorento plug-in ever since it was revealed by an internal Excell sheet in February. Today, the system is being officially announced, and everything matches up.
While Toyota uses relatively large Atkinson-cycle engines in hybrids like the RAV4, Kia adopted a 1.6-liter. It's not the one from Niro, but a turbocharged unit that produces 178 hp (180 PS) and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque on its own. The Sorento can also be propelled by an electric motor that produces 90 hp (91 PS) and 304 Nm (224 lb-ft) of torque.
Together, they offer a maximum of 262 hp (265 PS) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, about the same as a BMW 330i. It's also worth pointing out that the juice comes from a 13.8 kWh battery pack, which is the same size as you get in a Passat GTE.
The power is delivered to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. While no performance numbers were made available, Kia promises "immediate acceleration response at any speeds, and direct access to available battery power at higher speeds."
The Sorento PHEV has not gone through the homologation. However, they are hinting that it will cover at least 30 miles in zero-emissions mode and cover ground at least as quickly as the 226 horsepower Sorento Hybrid.
Despite having to carry around a big battery pack, the Sorento PHEV is still going to be available with the 7-seat option and trunk space will be virtually the same as before. We predict it's going to be popular as a company car due to lower taxation when the plug-in crossover hit the European market in early 2021.
