2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Two-Row Model Rendered as per Recent Spy Images

For the 2022 model year, Jeep will unveil a two-row version of its latest-generation Grand Cherokee, a debut that should take place later this year. This regular-wheelbase model will be nearly identical to the Grand Cherokee L in terms of its design language, but that’s not to say there won’t still be visual differences between the pair.
For one, the two-row 2022 Grand Cherokee will be considerably shorter in length, featuring less of a rear overhang, a shorter roof, and smaller windows from the midsection rearwards. The rear passenger door itself will, of course, be smaller than on the long-wheelbase L model. Overall, it should be the sportier-looking Grand Cherokee we were all hoping to see back in January.
All these changes were rendered into existence by Kolesa, which even came out with an alternative design for the tailgate, featuring a full-width horizontal light bar.
Now, this wasn’t just purely out of imagination because recently uncovered spy images show a two-row 2022 Grand Cherokee prototype with a bit of a bulge in that trunk lid area between the taillights. The result is rather Porsche-esque but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
In terms of pricing, the long-wheelbase car is $2,775 more expensive than the old short-wheelbase 2021 model, whose price starts from $34,220. We expect similar differences to continue once the range settles on all-new gen models.
Like its longer sibling, the upcoming two-row 2022 Grand Cherokee should also be available in Altitude, Limited, Overland and Summit trims. It will also offer a choice of six and eight-cylinder engines: a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 290 hp and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque and a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 357 hp and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque.
In time, more powertrains will be added to the mix, which we hope will mean the arrival of an all-new Trackhawk variant with a 700+ horsepower supercharged V8.
Finally, the interior. Here, the main difference will be at the rear, obviously, with no room for additional passengers in the two-row SUV. Meanwhile, standard onboard goodies will be shared, such as the digital instrument cluster, Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and so on.
As it stands now, we're likely just months away from Jeep holding a digital unveiling for the all-new two-row Grand Cherokee.
