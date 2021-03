2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Two-Row Model Rendered as per Recent Spy Images

SUV

For one, the two-row 2022 Grand Cherokee will be considerably shorter in length, featuring less of a rear overhang, a shorter roof, and smaller windows from the midsection rearwards. The rear passenger door itself will, of course, be smaller than on the long-wheelbase L model. Overall, it should be the sportier-looking Grand Cherokee we were all hoping to see back in January.All these changes were rendered into existence by Kolesa , which even came out with an alternative design for the tailgate, featuring a full-width horizontal light bar.Now, this wasn’t just purely out of imagination because recently uncovered spy images show a two-row 2022 Grand Cherokee prototype with a bit of a bulge in that trunk lid area between the taillights. The result is rather Porsche-esque but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.In terms of pricing, the long-wheelbase car is $2,775 more expensive than the old short-wheelbase 2021 model, whose price starts from $34,220. We expect similar differences to continue once the range settles on all-new gen models.Like its longer sibling, the upcoming two-row 2022 Grand Cherokee should also be available in Altitude, Limited, Overland and Summit trims. It will also offer a choice of six and eight-cylinder engines: a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 290 hp and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque and a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 357 hp and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque.In time, more powertrains will be added to the mix, which we hope will mean the arrival of an all-new Trackhawk variant with a 700+ horsepower supercharged V8.Finally, the interior. Here, the main difference will be at the rear, obviously, with no room for additional passengers in the two-row. Meanwhile, standard onboard goodies will be shared, such as the digital instrument cluster, Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and so on.As it stands now, we're likely just months away from Jeep holding a digital unveiling for the all-new two-row Grand Cherokee.