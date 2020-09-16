2022 Hyundai Tucson N Rendered, Will Rival Hot Crossovers Like the Cupra Ateca

Tarus 2X2 Is the Collapsible Motorcycle That Can Take Absolutely Anywhere

Hyundai doesn’t have a long history with go-faster vehicles, but the arrival of Albert Biermann changed all that with the introduction of the i30 N . The recipe will be applied to the i20 and two crossovers, namely the Kona as well as the Tucson. 24 photos



With the Performance package, the compact hot hatchback delivers 275 metric horsepower from 2.0 liters of displacement. Add 50 horsepower on top, and the combined output would be 325 PS. With a little bit of tinkering to the turbocharger, the compression ratio, or a more aggressive mapping for the engine control unit, it’s very possible for us to be treated to 340 PS as Auto Express has suggested. May 2017 is when Drive magazine got a confirmation of sorts about hot crossovers, and in February 2019, global head of sales Byung Kwon Rhim made it clear that the Tucson N is under development. Given this information and the recent unveiling of the all-new model, the high-performance model will roll out in 2022 at the latest.Hyundai intends to launch the N Line first, which is a sporty package that’s more focused on design rather than the mechanical stuff. In anticipation of the go-faster version, rendering artist Kleber Silva worked his magic in Photoshop to give us a glimpse of the Tucson N. “A little restrained” is probably what you’re thinking, and looking at rivals such as the Cupra Ateca, you’re right. The N division, however, is more interested in driving dynamics rather than sprucing up the body shell.Last time we’ve heard anything on what powers the Tucson N, Auto Express cited insiders in regard to 340 ponies and a sub-6-second acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph). It’s hard to imagine a 2.0-liter turbo with that kind of output if you’re not Mercedes-, but then again, Hyundai may surprise us with electrification.As a brief refresher, the 2021 Tucson will be available at launch with a plug-in hybrid option rated at 230 PS (227 horsepower) and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. A 1.6-liter turbo does the heavy lifting, rated at 180 PS. In other words, the e-motor provides 50 ponies to the system output, and this gets us to the i30 N.With the Performance package, the compact hot hatchback delivers 275 metric horsepower from 2.0 liters of displacement. Add 50 horsepower on top, and the combined output would be 325 PS. With a little bit of tinkering to the turbocharger, the compression ratio, or a more aggressive mapping for the engine control unit, it’s very possible for us to be treated to 340 PS as Auto Express has suggested.