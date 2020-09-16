Hyundai i30 N Teaser Leaves Nothing to Imagination, Signals New N DCT

Hot hatchbacks are still a thing on the Old Continent even though fans of the segment are also eagerly turning their eyes on the upcoming crop of crossovers and SUVs with performance credentials. Hyundai is eager to cover all segments, and its N performance division is diligently preparing the revisions of its very first high-performance branded vehicle, the compact i30 N.
This autumn we’re not playing the famous fox and the grapes Aesop fable because Hyundai has made it easier to reach the goodies for its customers, especially if they are shopping for sporty derivatives.
American fans of the new Elantra should enjoy upgrading to the N Line configuration, while folks in Europe will have an even broader choosing base – be it the funky Kona N Line or the soon to be unveiled i30 N facelift. Sure, you could also wait for the newly announced Tucson, but it’s still way too early to consider its possible N performance capabilities.
So, we are left with the classic appearance of a compact hot hatchback, with the i30 N so non-mysteriously teased that all we have left to see during the official introduction is the interior design. While the exterior shots have been darkened for artistic purposes, we can certainly distinguish the most important design traits of the upgraded 2021 MY.
According to the Asian carmaker, the i30 N is arriving “soon” with a fresh design that should exude dynamic performance, emotion, and statement. Supporting evidence comes in the form of newly redesigned front and rear bumpers with ever-larger air intakes for the former and large-diameter double exhaust tips adjoining the diffuser.
The wide center grille with N badging is a given, and so are a few subtle modifications to the new LED head- (with updated V-shaped DRLs) and rear lamps. We can also distinguish the specific details of the new set of lightweight 19-inch forged alloy wheels.
Hyundai has not revealed if the refreshed i30 N packs some performance enhancements as well, and has only announced the model will be the first car from the brand’s European roster equipped with a specifically N-developed high-performance eight-speed dual clutch transmission (N DCT).
American fans of the new Elantra should enjoy upgrading to the N Line configuration, while folks in Europe will have an even broader choosing base – be it the funky Kona N Line or the soon to be unveiled i30 N facelift. Sure, you could also wait for the newly announced Tucson, but it’s still way too early to consider its possible N performance capabilities.
So, we are left with the classic appearance of a compact hot hatchback, with the i30 N so non-mysteriously teased that all we have left to see during the official introduction is the interior design. While the exterior shots have been darkened for artistic purposes, we can certainly distinguish the most important design traits of the upgraded 2021 MY.
According to the Asian carmaker, the i30 N is arriving “soon” with a fresh design that should exude dynamic performance, emotion, and statement. Supporting evidence comes in the form of newly redesigned front and rear bumpers with ever-larger air intakes for the former and large-diameter double exhaust tips adjoining the diffuser.
The wide center grille with N badging is a given, and so are a few subtle modifications to the new LED head- (with updated V-shaped DRLs) and rear lamps. We can also distinguish the specific details of the new set of lightweight 19-inch forged alloy wheels.
Hyundai has not revealed if the refreshed i30 N packs some performance enhancements as well, and has only announced the model will be the first car from the brand’s European roster equipped with a specifically N-developed high-performance eight-speed dual clutch transmission (N DCT).