2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix Live Coverage

For example, if Max wins this race, he will brake a very significant record, the most wins in a season. He will start ahead of the two Silver Arrows of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes cars are super fast around here in Mexico. Meanwhile, hometown superhero Sergio Perez will complete the second row as he will start from P4.The two Ferrari boys will start from fifth (Carlos Sainz) and seventh (Charles Leclerc), as this is one of the worst qualifying performances of the season for the Italian team.The 20th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, gets underway at 2:00 pm local time (8:00 pm GMT) on Sunday, 30th October.