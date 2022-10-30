2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix Live Coverage

The two Ferrari boys will start from fifth (Carlos Sainz) and seventh (Charles Leclerc), as this is one of the worst qualifying performances of the season for the Italian team.
The 20th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, gets underway at 2:00 pm local time (8:00 pm GMT) on Sunday, 30th October.
20:46 UTC Hamilton switches to the hard-compound tires and this will be a one-stop strategy for Mercedes. Sainz is also in, he goes from softs to the mediums and comes out ahead of Ricciardo.
20:45 UTC Lewis Hamilton is in the pits!
20:44 UTC Leclerc pits, and swaps to the mediums.
20:43 UTC Verstappen is not happy at all with his gear shifts.
20:41 UTC Perez DRS is malfunctioning but he is still able to overtake Leclerc on the long main straight.
20:39 UTC He switched on some mediums and comes out in front of Sainz.
20:39 UTC Verstappen pits from the lead!
20:37 UTC Verstappen now holds a 2s lead over Hamilton in second, with Russell in third after Perez pits.
20:37 UTC Perez returns in sixth, behind the Ferrari pair, show with a set of the mediums.
20:37 UTC It is a slow stop, five seconds stationary and that has helped Russell
20:36 UTC Sergio Perez is in the pits right now.
20:35 UTC The Ferrari boys are very slow on the soft tires so the strategies could be changed here in Mexico.
20:33 UTC Verstappen is comfortably extending his lead over Lewis Hamilton.
20:32 UTC Ferrari are struggling pretty bad here.
20:27 UTC This race is set to be a slow-burner, as these differing strategies start to play out a little later on.
20:27 UTC No pit stop sign for the Red Bull drivers.
20:26 UTC Verstappen is told to try and break the tow as Hamilton sets a new fastest lap and closes up to one and a half seconds.
20:23 UTC Gasly forced Stroll wide in Turn 4. The French driver has not given the place back and the stewards have noticed the incident.
LAP 9/71— Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022
Verstappen out front with a lead over Hamilton of around 1.5 seconds#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dkAzAL1nbR
20:22 UTC Mercedes have told their drivers that Perez is starting to struggle with his rears.
20:18 UTC The front four are all split by just under two seconds from car to car
20:18 UTC Alex Albon overtakes the other Haas of Mick Schumacher for P17.
20:18 UTC Daniel Ricciardo just picked up Zhou for P12 with some "old Ricciardo" moves.
20:16 UTC And now Max is complaining once again to his race engineer about the tires situation.
20:16 UTC Verstappen has struggled for grip all weekend.
20:15 UTC Alexander Albon made a nice move on Kevin Magnussen for P19.
20:14 UTC Hamilton set a new fastest lap last time out, but this time Verstappen responds and there's nothing in it between the two.
20:09 UTC
??????????— Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022
??????????
LIGHTS OUT IN MEXICO CITY!!! ????????
A superb start from Verstappen. The Dutchman leads through Turn 1! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QMdHaiawlZ
20:08 UTC Meanwhile, Lance Stroll is now in P15 after starting from P20. What a race so far by the Canadian driver.
20:07 UTC Verstappen is already 1.5s clear of Hamilton.
20:07 UTC Verstappen is already clear of DRS range of Hamilton. He and Red Bull are just in another league from everyone esle.
20:05 UTC Perez has a look at Hamilton but gets baulked by Russell, and that sends Russell slightly wide. The British driver has lost a position.
20:04 UTC Verstappen had a great start and he was able to defend from the agression of the two Mercedes cars.
19:57 UTC The drivers are all climbing into their cockpits now as the grid begins to clear.
19:54 UTC All eyes are on one man: Sergio Perez.
National Anthem time ????????#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/IqSyYUGaYS— Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022
19:53 UTC The drivers have headed to the front of the grid for the pre-race formalities, including the national anthem performed by a choir of local children.
19:40 UTC It is set to be a two-stop race, with managing tire wear and brake temperatures as key as anything this afternoon. In addition, the high altitude here will influence a lot of strategy.