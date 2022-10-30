autoevolution
2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix Live Coverage
After topping yesterday's qualifying sessions, Max Verstappen will start for the sixth time this season from the pole position. While Verstappen and Red Bull already win the drivers' and constructors' championships, there are still a lot of things to race for.

2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix Live Coverage

30 Oct 2022, 19:37 UTC ·
For example, if Max wins this race, he will brake a very significant record, the most wins in a season. He will start ahead of the two Silver Arrows of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes cars are super fast around here in Mexico. Meanwhile, hometown superhero Sergio Perez will complete the second row as he will start from P4.

The two Ferrari boys will start from fifth (Carlos Sainz) and seventh (Charles Leclerc), as this is one of the worst qualifying performances of the season for the Italian team.

The 20th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, gets underway at 2:00 pm local time (8:00 pm GMT) on Sunday, 30th October.
Updating...

20:46 UTC  Hamilton switches to the hard-compound tires and this will be a one-stop strategy for Mercedes. Sainz is also in, he goes from softs to the mediums and comes out ahead of Ricciardo.

20:45 UTC  Lewis Hamilton is in the pits!

20:44 UTC  Leclerc pits, and swaps to the mediums.

20:43 UTC  Verstappen is not happy at all with his gear shifts.

20:41 UTC  Perez DRS is malfunctioning but he is still able to overtake Leclerc on the long main straight.

20:39 UTC  He switched on some mediums and comes out in front of Sainz.

20:39 UTC  Verstappen pits from the lead!

20:37 UTC  Verstappen now holds a 2s lead over Hamilton in second, with Russell in third after Perez pits.

20:37 UTC  Perez returns in sixth, behind the Ferrari pair, show with a set of the mediums.

20:37 UTC  It is a slow stop, five seconds stationary and that has helped Russell

20:36 UTC  Sergio Perez is in the pits right now.

20:35 UTC  The Ferrari boys are very slow on the soft tires so the strategies could be changed here in Mexico.

20:33 UTC  Verstappen is comfortably extending his lead over Lewis Hamilton.

20:32 UTC  Ferrari are struggling pretty bad here.

20:27 UTC  This race is set to be a slow-burner, as these differing strategies start to play out a little later on.

20:27 UTC  No pit stop sign for the Red Bull drivers.

20:26 UTC  Verstappen is told to try and break the tow as Hamilton sets a new fastest lap and closes up to one and a half seconds.

20:23 UTC  Gasly forced Stroll wide in Turn 4. The French driver has not given the place back and the stewards have noticed the incident.

20:22 UTC  Mercedes have told their drivers that Perez is starting to struggle with his rears.

20:18 UTC  The front four are all split by just under two seconds from car to car

20:18 UTC  Alex Albon overtakes the other Haas of Mick Schumacher for P17.

20:18 UTC  Daniel Ricciardo just picked up Zhou for P12 with some "old Ricciardo" moves.

20:16 UTC  And now Max is complaining once again to his race engineer about the tires situation.

20:16 UTC  Verstappen has struggled for grip all weekend.

20:15 UTC  Alexander Albon made a nice move on Kevin Magnussen for P19.

20:14 UTC  Hamilton set a new fastest lap last time out, but this time Verstappen responds and there's nothing in it between the two.

20:08 UTC  Meanwhile, Lance Stroll is now in P15 after starting from P20. What a race so far by the Canadian driver.

20:07 UTC  Verstappen is already 1.5s clear of Hamilton.

20:07 UTC  Verstappen is already clear of DRS range of Hamilton. He and Red Bull are just in another league from everyone esle.

20:05 UTC  Perez has a look at Hamilton but gets baulked by Russell, and that sends Russell slightly wide. The British driver has lost a position.

20:04 UTC  Verstappen had a great start and he was able to defend from the agression of the two Mercedes cars.

19:57 UTC  The drivers are all climbing into their cockpits now as the grid begins to clear.

19:54 UTC  All eyes are on one man: Sergio Perez.

19:53 UTC  The drivers have headed to the front of the grid for the pre-race formalities, including the national anthem performed by a choir of local children.

19:40 UTC  It is set to be a two-stop race, with managing tire wear and brake temperatures as key as anything this afternoon. In addition, the high altitude here will influence a lot of strategy.

