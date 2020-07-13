2022 Ford Maverick Small Pickup Truck Digitally Imagined With Ka+ Styling

Like Hyundai with the Santa Cruz and Volkswagen with the Tarok, the peeps at Ford have also joined the unibody truck craze. Previously known as the Courier, the newcomer is more likely to be called Maverick.
The Fast Lane Truck received an indirect tip in regard to the newcomer’s name in April 2020 in the form of a CAD rendering of the tailgate with M A V E R I C K lettering in bold right under the Blue Oval logo. Ford has also trademarked the moniker with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office four years ago under “automobiles” and “exterior badges for automobiles.”
Reportedly shown to top dealers earlier this year, the unibody truck features the same underpinnings as the Escape in the U.S. and Focus in Europe. C2 is how the Dearborn-based automaker calls this platform, and the codename for this particular project is P758 according to an Australian publication.
The question is, how will the Maverick look? No revealing spy shots have been taken to date even though production is scheduled to kick off by the end of 2021, but nevertheless, the trucklet is definitely going to happen.
Chief operating officer Jim Farley let it slip at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference that the Ford Motor Company will invest “in more affordable versions of our truck business,” including “new nameplates below where we compete today.” Until further notice, this rendering from pixel artist Kleber Silva will have to make do with styling from the Ka+.
What’s a Ka+, you’re wondering? Initially developed for developing countries, the pint-sized city car was discontinued in Europe over sluggish sales. Known as the Figo in India, the Ka+ rides on the Fiesta’s platform.
Knowing the Ford Motor Company, the Maverick will certainly look better than the rendering before your eyes. There’s even talk of new models for the automaker’s new off-road brand, and the Bronco Maverick would be a fitting addition to the family as the sibling of the Bronco Sport.
If this guesstimate turns to be correct, then you can expect an eight-speed automatic transmission along with two engines from the unibody trucklet. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo may not be a thrilling proposition, but the 2.0-liter EcoBoost is more than adequate for the job.
Reportedly shown to top dealers earlier this year, the unibody truck features the same underpinnings as the Escape in the U.S. and Focus in Europe. C2 is how the Dearborn-based automaker calls this platform, and the codename for this particular project is P758 according to an Australian publication.
The question is, how will the Maverick look? No revealing spy shots have been taken to date even though production is scheduled to kick off by the end of 2021, but nevertheless, the trucklet is definitely going to happen.
Chief operating officer Jim Farley let it slip at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference that the Ford Motor Company will invest “in more affordable versions of our truck business,” including “new nameplates below where we compete today.” Until further notice, this rendering from pixel artist Kleber Silva will have to make do with styling from the Ka+.
What’s a Ka+, you’re wondering? Initially developed for developing countries, the pint-sized city car was discontinued in Europe over sluggish sales. Known as the Figo in India, the Ka+ rides on the Fiesta’s platform.
Knowing the Ford Motor Company, the Maverick will certainly look better than the rendering before your eyes. There’s even talk of new models for the automaker’s new off-road brand, and the Bronco Maverick would be a fitting addition to the family as the sibling of the Bronco Sport.
If this guesstimate turns to be correct, then you can expect an eight-speed automatic transmission along with two engines from the unibody trucklet. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo may not be a thrilling proposition, but the 2.0-liter EcoBoost is more than adequate for the job.