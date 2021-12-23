2022 Avalon Bids Farewell With Class, Adds SE Hybrid Nightshade Edition

The Avalon has always been the black sheep of the Toyota lineup. Too big to appeal like a Camry, not fancy enough to be a Lexus, and too mainstream to be a BMW 5 Series competitor. Perhaps that's why they've decided to discontinue the moniker in North America after 2022. Rest assured, Avalon won't go quietly into the night. It's leaving with a bang.
The esteemed XSE Hybrid Nightshade Edition joins the Avalon lineup in its unfortunate final year in production. The special edition hybrid will feature the latest in a long line of powertrains developed by Toyota dating back to the very first Prius. It's good for a combined 44 miles per gallon estimated.
There's no shortage in tech on the very last of the Avalons, even if it's still not quite Lexus territory. We'd be wrong not to start with the Advanced Safety Package with an integrated bird's eye camera for supreme visibility for a full-sized sedan. It's available on the XSE Hybrid as well as the Limited and Touring models for 2022. The Nightshade XSE Hybrid will adopt the same gloss-black front grille once exclusive to the Touring Edition. It's a sporting touch that immediately lets you know this is not just any old Grandma's car.
Vibrant and exuberant paint color choices are one more way to tell this isn't your average Toyota. You wouldn't expect your grandparents to buy a Toyota in Supersonic Red, Ruby Flare Pearl, or Celestial Silver Metallic. Shoutout if you are a senior citizen buying one of these neat colors, you must be pretty hip and with it. Buyers young and old are bound to appreciate the choices of cognac, graphite, or black perforated premium leather color options. Toyota leather is routinely seen as some of the highest quality in the sub-luxury sector, and it shows.
New interior additions come in very tasteful Black, Harvest Beige, or Graphite SofTex® premium leather seats on the XLE and Black or Cognac Perforated SofTex and Ultrasuede stitching on the Touring grade. It's a touch of quality that's also reflected in the choice of alloy wheel options between 17 and 19 inches. Prices range from #26,375 for the most basic XLE to $40,700 for the limited edition Nightshade and $43,075 for the top-of-the-line Touring model. Farewell Avalon, it's a pity you weren't more appreciated.
