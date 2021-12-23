Otherworldly Toyota GR Yaris Goes Bilingual With 375 BHP Tune

If it’s exciting Toyotas that keep you up at night (gee, that sounded better in our heads), then chances are that the GR Yaris is on your list. A homologation special, the rally-bred supermini hot hatch may sit in the same league as the Volkswagen Polo GTI and Ford Fiesta ST in terms of size, but it’s a totally different animal.
That’s because the Japanese automaker mixed the GA-B (normal Yaris) and GA-C (Corolla) platforms for its development, so that it can pack an all-wheel drive system.
This, combined with the punchy engine, six-speed stick shift, muscular looks, and optional Circuit Pack, that brings performance-tuned suspension, front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, and 18-inch wheels with Michelin tires, make it a dream ride.
Normally, the Euro-spec GR Yaris has 257 hp (261 ps / 192 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque, and the one sold in the Land of the Rising Sun is offered with 268 hp (272 ps / 200 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm). However, the one depicted on film down below has long overcome its OEM status, as Scara73 has made it even more agile.
The Italian tuner has applied its magic to the 1.6-liter three-banger, boosting the output and torque to even sillier (in a very good way) numbers. Thus, in the top-of-the-line offering, the subcompact hot hatch taps into its mega side by boasting no less than 375 hp (380 ps / 280 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm).
Unfortunately, our Italian is a little rusty, so we have no idea how quick it is from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph). For reference, however, we will remind you that the stock one does it in less than 5.5 seconds, en route to a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).
Now, head on down and click the play button to see what it is capable of, and find out more about it, if you happen to speak Italian.
