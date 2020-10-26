2021 Volkswagen Caddy Light Commercial Vehicle Priced From EUR 20,862

Presented at the beginning of the year, the Mk5 Caddy returns to our attention thanks to pricing information. Over in Germany, the light commercial vehicle with Golf underpinnings can be had from €20,862 ($24,640 at current exchange rates) for the Cargo specification while the people-carrying model starts from €25,044 ($29,560).
In addition to Deutschland, the compact-sized Caddy will be available to order in Austria and Poland toward the end of November. Volkswagen will then expand availability to the rest of the European Union, after which Israel, South Africa, and Australia will follow suit. Speaking of the future, the California and PanAmericana versions are due to roll out sometime in the spring and the fall of 2021, respectively.
The MQB vehicle platform makes the Caddy longer than before at 2,755 versus 2,682 millimeters for the standard wheelbase while the Maxi stretches over 2,970 millimeters from axle to the axle. Despite the increased footprint and superior practicality, VW has managed to improve the drag coefficient from Cd 0.33 to 0.30.
No fewer than 3.1 or 3.7 cubic meters of cargo space are offered, and most surprisingly, a Euro pallet can be loaded sideways in the Caddy Cargo. Level up to the Caddy Cargo Maxi, and you can fit up to two pallets. As for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the list of engines includes TDI turbo diesels, one gasoline option, natural gas in the guise of the TGI, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain marketed as the eHybrid.
Available with up to seven seats, the Caddy kicks off with 75 PS (74 horsepower) for the entry-level TDI or 114 PS (112 horsepower) for the TSI. Those who can’t be bothered rowing their own gears can switch from a six-speed manual transmission to a seven-speed DSG. No output or fuel economy information has been offered about the eHybrid other than the combustion engine, namely the TSI mentioned earlier.
Last, but certainly not least, the Caddy loses the leaf springs of the old model in favor of coil springs for the rear axle. Alas, payload decreases to 780 kilograms or 1,720 pounds.
The MQB vehicle platform makes the Caddy longer than before at 2,755 versus 2,682 millimeters for the standard wheelbase while the Maxi stretches over 2,970 millimeters from axle to the axle. Despite the increased footprint and superior practicality, VW has managed to improve the drag coefficient from Cd 0.33 to 0.30.
No fewer than 3.1 or 3.7 cubic meters of cargo space are offered, and most surprisingly, a Euro pallet can be loaded sideways in the Caddy Cargo. Level up to the Caddy Cargo Maxi, and you can fit up to two pallets. As for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the list of engines includes TDI turbo diesels, one gasoline option, natural gas in the guise of the TGI, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain marketed as the eHybrid.
Available with up to seven seats, the Caddy kicks off with 75 PS (74 horsepower) for the entry-level TDI or 114 PS (112 horsepower) for the TSI. Those who can’t be bothered rowing their own gears can switch from a six-speed manual transmission to a seven-speed DSG. No output or fuel economy information has been offered about the eHybrid other than the combustion engine, namely the TSI mentioned earlier.
Last, but certainly not least, the Caddy loses the leaf springs of the old model in favor of coil springs for the rear axle. Alas, payload decreases to 780 kilograms or 1,720 pounds.