2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 Prototype Shares No Secrets Testing

Mercedes-Benz is currently on a cost-cutting offensive that also comprises the termination of some of its niche models that have attained less than stellar sales, but the C-Class is definitely one of the model lines that aren't on that shortlist.
On the contrary, all four generations of the car (or five if you also include the 190 W201) have constantly been the bread and butter of the Mercedes-Benz portfolio with each iteration.
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 is thus carrying a lot of weight on its shoulders, especially in a continuously changing automotive landscape that in recent years has put a lot less focus on well-built sedans and much more on crossover and SUVs.
Set to be unveiled a few months after its big brother's introduction, the W223 S-Class, the fifth-generation C-Class will feature a significant departure from the mode vanilla W205 both regarding technology and looks.
The exterior is still heavily camouflaged but we can expect much slimmer headlights and a generous increase of its grille size, while the overall proportions of the model will remain similar.
It's inside where the party's at since Mercedes-Benz will lose over 90 percent of its analog buttons and incorporate a giant touchscreen on the center console for its next-generation MBUX infotainment system.
On the engine side, every single gasoline powerplant will be electrified to a degree, a process that has already started with the facelifted W205. From 48-volt mild-hybrids to full hybrids and at least one plug-in hybrid version will comprise the lineup.
The 2021 C-Class is one of the upcoming mainstream Mercedes models that need to drastically reduce their emissions before the EU starts imposing penalties for each car sold. Sadly, this also means that the next C 63 will be the last C-Class to ever feature a V8 engine, this time paired with a Mercedes-AMG 4Matic plus system with “Drift Mode” included.
