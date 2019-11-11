2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 – What we Know so Far

No matter how awesome or undesirable the new C-Class might look for some people, Mercedes-Benz has never made a sedan that was universally panned for its design. Sure, the E-Class W210 with its googly eyes headlights might have spawned some criticism in the beginning but nothing as serious as the Pontiak Aztek or the Fiat Multipla, for example. It's inside where people will find most things to talk about after it gets unveiled.
The abrupt switch from mostly analog buttons to a massive touch screen on the center console is bound to upset a lot of people, but Mercedes-Benz couldn't leave this trend go by even though they're a little late to the party. Plus, the S-Class W223 will have one also, and the C-Class has always been a mini-Sonderklasse for the Swabians.
So, we already pretty much know how its interior will look and we're not too frightened about its exterior design, but what about the technical bits? Well, so it happens that the C-Class W206 will start from a clean sheet in this department, despite its platform being an evolution of the current MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture).
That said, the biggest changes will comprise the cornucopia of the advanced technology featured on the model, with Mercedes-Benz jumping straight to Level 3 autonomous driving and electrification across the entire ICE engine lineup.
No, there won't be an all-electric C-Class to rival the Tesla Model 3, but every single four-, six- and 8-cylinder powertrain will be paired with either a small electric motor in a mild-hybrid configuration, a bigger one in a full-hybrid arrangement and an even bigger one in a plug-in hybrid setup. The Plug-in is expected to offer up to 100 km (62 miles) of electric driving.
Turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines will comprise the main lineup, with the Mercedes-AMG C 43 being replaced by a C 53 model that will be the only C-Class with a six-cylinder engine. A slightly revamped version of the mild-hybrid inline-six from the current E 53 and GT 53 will power the quickest C-Class W206 this side of the mighty C 63.
the new 4.0-liter V8 will actually be based on the M139 four-cylinder form the current AMG 45 models, just like its predecessor was based on the M133.
Transmission-wise, the 9G-Tronic will soldier on, in various configurations, with lesser-powered models to come as standard with a six-speed manual. Curiously, the game-changing all-wheel-steering system from the upcoming S-Class W223 will not trickle down to the C-Class, but the C 63 might get a milder version to work in conjunction with the expected 4Matic Plus AWD system.
Speaking of which, the C 63 will truly become a supercar-killer by getting all-wheel-drive as standard, with an RWD “drift mode” available just like on its bigger E 63 brother, but only on the C 63 S version. With around 550 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, naught to 100 kph (62 mph) times should revolve around 3.3 seconds for the S version.
Just like the current model, the W206 C-Class will spawn a sedan, a station wagon, a coupe, and a convertible, with a raised C-Class All-Terrain to complete the lineup and go against the more established Audi A4 Allroad. Sadly, a four-door coupe version is out of the cards after it was deemed to have the potential to cannibalize other niche models like the CLA and the C-Class Coupe, which are both easier and less expensive to develop.
Expect the new C-Class to be unveiled right at the end of 2020 or early 2021 outside of a major auto show, with sales to start in the first half of 2021.
The abrupt switch from mostly analog buttons to a massive touch screen on the center console is bound to upset a lot of people, but Mercedes-Benz couldn't leave this trend go by even though they're a little late to the party. Plus, the S-Class W223 will have one also, and the C-Class has always been a mini-Sonderklasse for the Swabians.
So, we already pretty much know how its interior will look and we're not too frightened about its exterior design, but what about the technical bits? Well, so it happens that the C-Class W206 will start from a clean sheet in this department, despite its platform being an evolution of the current MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture).
That said, the biggest changes will comprise the cornucopia of the advanced technology featured on the model, with Mercedes-Benz jumping straight to Level 3 autonomous driving and electrification across the entire ICE engine lineup.
No, there won't be an all-electric C-Class to rival the Tesla Model 3, but every single four-, six- and 8-cylinder powertrain will be paired with either a small electric motor in a mild-hybrid configuration, a bigger one in a full-hybrid arrangement and an even bigger one in a plug-in hybrid setup. The Plug-in is expected to offer up to 100 km (62 miles) of electric driving.
Turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines will comprise the main lineup, with the Mercedes-AMG C 43 being replaced by a C 53 model that will be the only C-Class with a six-cylinder engine. A slightly revamped version of the mild-hybrid inline-six from the current E 53 and GT 53 will power the quickest C-Class W206 this side of the mighty C 63.
the new 4.0-liter V8 will actually be based on the M139 four-cylinder form the current AMG 45 models, just like its predecessor was based on the M133.
Transmission-wise, the 9G-Tronic will soldier on, in various configurations, with lesser-powered models to come as standard with a six-speed manual. Curiously, the game-changing all-wheel-steering system from the upcoming S-Class W223 will not trickle down to the C-Class, but the C 63 might get a milder version to work in conjunction with the expected 4Matic Plus AWD system.
Speaking of which, the C 63 will truly become a supercar-killer by getting all-wheel-drive as standard, with an RWD “drift mode” available just like on its bigger E 63 brother, but only on the C 63 S version. With around 550 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, naught to 100 kph (62 mph) times should revolve around 3.3 seconds for the S version.
Just like the current model, the W206 C-Class will spawn a sedan, a station wagon, a coupe, and a convertible, with a raised C-Class All-Terrain to complete the lineup and go against the more established Audi A4 Allroad. Sadly, a four-door coupe version is out of the cards after it was deemed to have the potential to cannibalize other niche models like the CLA and the C-Class Coupe, which are both easier and less expensive to develop.
Expect the new C-Class to be unveiled right at the end of 2020 or early 2021 outside of a major auto show, with sales to start in the first half of 2021.