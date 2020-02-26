2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Unveiled with Powerful Dual Personality

Just a couple of months ago Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new generation GLA, the second, as the most advanced yet. The launch was quickly followed by the introduction of the sportier AMG 35 variant that same month. True AMG fans had to wait for February though for the real AMG-tuned GLA to be shown.
With just a few days left before the start of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the Germans unleashed the GLA 45, the “compact all-rounder” this line was bred to give birth to.
As with any AMG-handled car, there are visual but more importantly technical upgrades made to the car, all for the sake of offering customers a choice of car that can be used in equally exciting ways both on the road and on the track. But whereas the visual changes compared to the Benz GLA can be seen with the naked eye, not the same can be said about this car’s capabilities.
The AMG GLA 45 is offered in two variants, base and S. At the heart of each sits the same engine, a hand-built twin-scroll turbocharged 2.0-liter that cranks out two different power outputs - no matter the output, AMG says this is the most powerful series-produced four-cylinder turbo engine it ever made.
In the base model it develops 387 hp, a bit more than the outgoing version and enough to shoot the car to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds. The S, with its much higher troop of 421 hp does the same in 4.3 seconds. The top speed for the base has been electronically limited at 250 kph (155 mph), while for the S the dial stops at 270 kph (167 mph).
In both incarnations of the car, the engine is linked to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.
You can find the full details on the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 in the press release section below.
