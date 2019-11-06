2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior

Even though its money-makers are really big SUVs, like the GLE and GLS, Mercedes has developed a bunch of smaller vehicles. Why? Because its customers pay well, especially in the case of something like this GLA 45.
The GLA 45 was the car that in a way brought Mercedes performance compact technology to North America. Yes, it's not called a hatchback, but it might as well have been one.
The second-generation GLA-Class could be the last of a new family of Mercedes front-driven cars, which now also includes the more practical GLB-Class. We've said in the past that the MkII model looks cuter than before, and that applies even to the AMG model.
For one, you've got more rounded features than most crossovers. Whereas Korean models for instance give you super-slim headlights, this has bulging eyes, and the AMG treatment doesn't change it that much. Sure, you've got slightly bigger wheels, lowered suspension and quad exhaust tips. But you'll need the optional aero package with a bolt-on wing and extra canards to have a sporty-looking machine.
A GLA 45 costs about twice as much as a base model, partly because of the 421 horsepower engine, but also due to the extra engineering. To name but a few of the big changes, you'll have 19-inch wheels, butterfly exhaust, an extra steel panel under the engine to increase rigidity and 6-piston 360mm front brakes.
The suspension gets uprated dampers, firmer springs, and thicker anti-roll bars. However, the AMG Ride Control option gives you adjustability with three modes, something you couldn't have on the olf GLA 45 for about half its life.
The interior is essentially the same for the GLA 35 and 45. As you'll see in the spyshots gallery, the prototype features red accents on the bucket seats and Alcantara steering wheel, which boasts those cool in-dial displays like on bigger AMG models.
