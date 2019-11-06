autoevolution
 

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior

6 Nov 2019, 12:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Even though its money-makers are really big SUVs, like the GLE and GLS, Mercedes has developed a bunch of smaller vehicles. Why? Because its customers pay well, especially in the case of something like this GLA 45.
32 photos
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Looks Cute and Angry, Shows Full Interior
The GLA 45 was the car that in a way brought Mercedes performance compact technology to North America. Yes, it's not called a hatchback, but it might as well have been one.

The second-generation GLA-Class could be the last of a new family of Mercedes front-driven cars, which now also includes the more practical GLB-Class. We've said in the past that the MkII model looks cuter than before, and that applies even to the AMG model.

For one, you've got more rounded features than most crossovers. Whereas Korean models for instance give you super-slim headlights, this has bulging eyes, and the AMG treatment doesn't change it that much. Sure, you've got slightly bigger wheels, lowered suspension and quad exhaust tips. But you'll need the optional aero package with a bolt-on wing and extra canards to have a sporty-looking machine.

A GLA 45 costs about twice as much as a base model, partly because of the 421 horsepower engine, but also due to the extra engineering. To name but a few of the big changes, you'll have 19-inch wheels, butterfly exhaust, an extra steel panel under the engine to increase rigidity and 6-piston 360mm front brakes.

The suspension gets uprated dampers, firmer springs, and thicker anti-roll bars. However, the AMG Ride Control option gives you adjustability with three modes, something you couldn't have on the olf GLA 45 for about half its life.

The interior is essentially the same for the GLA 35 and 45. As you'll see in the spyshots gallery, the prototype features red accents on the bucket seats and Alcantara steering wheel, which boasts those cool in-dial displays like on bigger AMG models.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 spyshots GLA 45 GLA 45 S
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future BMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or NotBMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or Not
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car World's Fastest SUVs to Take on the AutobahnWorld's Fastest SUVs to Take on the Autobahn
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? V8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970sV8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970s
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day