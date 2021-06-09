2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Compared to 2010 E63 AMG, Cost Is a Big Factor

3 Car Buying Guide: What Kind of Sports Car Should You Get For $100,000?

Right now, Bitcoin is down to almost half its highest value, and that investment you made is looking problematic. So that 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S isn't going to work out; it's just too expensive. But is there anything you can do? 3 photos



For 2021, the E63 received a mid-life facelift, bringing new headlights and other minor cosmetic revisions. But the heart of the car is the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 603 hp. The oomph goes to all four wheels via an AMG 9-speed and gets you to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.3 seconds.



The specs were a lot different when the same AMG model came out of the factory in 2010 spec. The old-timer featured a hand-built



The owner of the old E63 AMG recently bought it for $25,000 Canadian dollars, which is about US$20,600. That's Honda Civic money for a German V8 that plays machine guns every time you go near the throttle.



It's not cheap because it's slow, but because servicing a German sports sedan can be scary. Something simple like replacing the brakes can turn into a financial nightmare, compounded by the complexity of the car. But it's not slow or boring.



German automakers love to impress customers with the latest and greatest tech. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is no exception, boasting the same interior design as the



The 2010 E63 AMG interior obviously looks outdated. With buttons all over the place and no large screens, it doesn't feel like a contemporary car. But there is an undeniable timelessness to it. It still has heated and ventilated seats, and the ride is fitting of a luxury brand.



Sure, the old car doesn't have laptop screens on the dash, but the main thing you're missing is a couple of turbochargers. And Throttle House argues that this isn't a bad thing. There's no AWD either, but drag racing shouldn't be the main point of a car like this.



So why would you buy the new one? Well, to have a warranty, and because it tells the world, "this person can afford something so expensive." And what does the old AMG say about its owner? Probably that he's friends with a Mercedes specialist mechanic.



