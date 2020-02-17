2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 Facelift Rendered – This is Pretty Much it

Roman Abramovich’s Eclipse Holds Its Own as World’s Most Expensive Superyacht

The fifth generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is soon getting a rather extensive mid-cycle facelift, with the model set to be unveiled close to the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show. 3 photos



To be officially revealed closer to the summer, the revamped E 63 is bound to severely change the status quo of its predecessor in more than one area.



First of all, there's an entirely new front end, with GLC facelift-inspired headlights and the Panamericana grille finally making its way on the model, while the rear-end gets all-new taillights that are now horizontal and cut into the trunk lid. Some of the most accurate representations of how the model will look can be found in the attached renderings, made by Kazakh artist Anuar Sundet.



Second of all, the interior gets an all-new steering wheel, while the infotainment system has been upgraded to the latest evolution of the MBUX, with augmented reality navigation, gesture control and a touchscreen making their way for the first time in an E-Class.



By far the biggest changes are set to happen under the hood, though, with the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 being carried over from its predecessor but upgraded in multiple areas.



A 48-volt electrical system will bring mild-hybrid tech to the AMG model, with the latest rumors suggesting that the internal combustion engine's output will remain unchanged for the most part.



This translates into 571 metric horsepower and 750 Nm of torque for the E 63 base model and 612 horsepower and a tire-torturing 850 Nm of torque for the E 63 S. Fret not, though, because the two outputs will be augmented by an EQ-Boost starter-alternator that brings an extra 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque whenever the extra lithium-ion battery has enough juice.



While the small electric motor was brought in mainly to optimize fuel economy in stop and go traffic and for its coasting abilities, the extra torque will also help during those neck-breaking launches from a dig, with the 0-100 kph (62 mph) official times expected to drop to around 3.2 seconds for the E 63 S version.



On the downside, the addition of gas particulate filter onto the exhaust, accompanied by Mercedes-AMG's fear of upcoming EU noise regulations will translate into a much more





