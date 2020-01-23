2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class W213 Facelift – This is It

You could say that Mercedes-Benz might have a bit of a rough week ahead, as an international preview drive of the upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class W213 has unwittingly let those with a keen eye to see how the mid-cycle refresh of the model actually looks.
In short, the German carmaker has invited the world's media, bloggers, and vloggers to check out a set of camouflaged near-production prototypes of the revamped E-Class in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nobody from the press was allowed to actually drive the cars or look under the camo to see all the exterior design modifications. Instead, they were driven around and explained by Mercedes-Benz engineers how the facelifted model brings a cornucopia of technology on the table.
Part of those technological enhancements is an improved MBUX infotainment system, which now benefits from two 10.25-inch displays, one of which is a touchscreen for the first time in the E-Class.
Among the many features included in the system is the now traditional “driving mode” selection, and Mercedes-Benz has seen fit to include an accurate rendering of the car you're driving instead of a generalist pictogram in various places in the infotainment.
So it happens that when two vloggers got to ride in the cars, both were shown the renderings of the non-camouflaged E-Class W213 facelift right in front of the camera. For a brief moment, you can check out how the car will look with the Avantgarde trim grille, which features a large three-pointed star in the middle.
The moments are at the 4:13 minute mark in the first video and at the 11:13 minute mark in the second video. There will also be an Elegance and Classic trims, which feature the traditional Mercedes grille, while the E 53 and E 63 will both get the so-called Panamericana grille.
Most of you already know what the refreshed E-Class will bring to the table regarding powertrains and options, so all there is to do now is wait for the model's official reveal at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. That said, this leak will definitely not do good things for the pre-facelift model until the facelift goes on sale in the summer.
