2021 Lordstown Endurance Electric Pickup Truck Specifications Revealed

In addition to Tesla, Rivian, Bollinger Motors, Ford, and General Motors, there’s a new name in the electric truck business. Joined at the hip with The Big G, the start-up known as Lordstown Motors prepares to put the Endurance into production in late 2020 with 600 horsepower on tap from four in-wheel electric motors. 8 photos



The company’s website further lists 200-plus miles of range as per the EPA’s standards, which sounds adequate for a fleet-only workhorse. Lordstown Motors didn’t mention a thing about the battery’s capacity, but we do know that it takes 10 hours at 7 kW to charge from empty to 95 percent. In other words, you’re looking at more than 70 kWh , possibly 75 kWh like the Tesla Model 3 Long Range.



DC charging is also available, and taking inspiration from the Ford F-150 Hybrid, the Endurance will be able to provide off-board power for tools at 3.6 kW. In other words, make that 120 volts and 30 amperes. Lordstown Motors further sweetens the deal with seating for five adults, a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms), and a retail price of $52,500 before the $7,500 plug-in tax credit.



The final detail that’s listed on the automaker’s website is gradeability at the vehicle’s gross weight. Otherwise known as the ability to climb up slopes while maintaining a particular speed, the Endurance is good for up to 30 degrees. Checking out Jeep Wrangler forums is enough to understand how impressive that is for a work truck from a company that has only set up shop in



That's plenty enough for a top speed of… wait for it… 80 miles per hour. The reasoning behind this velocity is the Endurance's work-oriented character. After all, Lordstown Motors has developed a pickup truck, not an electric successor to the likes of the Dodge Ram SRT-10, Ford F-150 Lightning, and GMC Syclone.

