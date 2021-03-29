2021 Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway Arrive in the UK, They're Very Affordable

NASA Drops the Orion Capsule into the Water, Watches It Go

As the first-ever car for a newbie motorist of the second car in the family, the redesigned Sandero is definitely worth considering. Now available in the United Kingdom, the hatchback is on-the-road priced from 7,995 pounds sterling while the Sandero Stepway is 11,495 pounds sterling. 13 photos



The most affordable new car in the UK also features Y-shaped LED signature lights, LED daytime running lights, black for the plastic side mirrors and door handles, and 15-inch steelies with nifty covers. Access customers will have to make do with a one-piece folding rear bench, but on the upside, even this trim boasts a speed limiter, autonomous emergency braking, a 12-volt socket, USB port, as well as a fixed smartphone holder.



Moving over to the crossover-inspired



What about engine and transmission choices? Well, the Access won’t impress anyone with its free-breathing SCe 65 three-cylinder plant and five-speed manual. The Essential trim level can be upgraded to the TCe 90 turbocharged three-cylinder mill or the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel option with a six-speed manual. Only the TCe 90 engine option can be configured with a two-pedal setup in the guise of a continuously variable transmission.



