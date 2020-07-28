2021 Audi Q5 Sportback "Coupe" Prepares to Rival the BMW X4 at the Nurburgring

Audi is reportedly cutting the number of models it offers, but at the same time has been seen developing a new SUV, the Q5 Sportback. This is designed to compete with the BMW X4 and the Mercedes GLC Coupe, as well as other lifestyle CUVs. It was spotted testing at the Nurburgring.
The math for this is simple - do minimal changes to a car, make it cooler, and thus slightly more profitable. In 2019, BMW sold 8,750 examples of the X4 on top of the 70,110 units of the X3. Not only that, but the people who bought the coupe model also paid a little more through options.
The regular Q5 isn't doing too bad either and sold about the same as the X3. 2020 might give it a little boost, since a mid-life update. Well, the sales are obviously going to be lower for everybody, but you get what this is about.
Cosmetically, the Q5 Sportback looks like a regular Q5 that's been re-designed by Chip Foose. The roof seems lower by a couple of inches and tapers faster towards the end, though this still doesn't look anything like the rounded "coupes" from Mercedes.
The Sportback model will probably cost a little bit more than the regular Q5. In the case of the smaller Q3, the difference is about $2,000 in Europe, partly reflected in the equipment they give you. Sadly, that model isn't offered here in the States.
As for the engines, you can expect the familiar 2.0-liter turbo in the normal models and a V6 turbo for the SQ5 Sportback. A plug-in hybrid might also be offered. If the RS Q5 does get approved for production, which it might, this will offer a similar setup to the RS5, meaning a twin-turbo 2.9-liter. However, it would only be available for about two years before a next-gen model arrives.
