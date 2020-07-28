Volkswagen Golf "Naughty Neon" Is Not Your Average Muscle Car

2021 Yamaha Tracer 700 GT Spied Flaunting Police Specification

A few years ago, Yamaha made a bold move by introducing a cross-plane crankshaft three-cylinder engine. The MT-09 was the first bike to adopt this powerplant in 2013, then the Tracer 900 followed suit two years later. 46 photos



As we wait for Yamaha to come clean about what’s new for the 2021 model, the carparazzi have caught a police-prepped version of the Tracer 700 GT doing its thing in the Old Continent. Curiously, the rider is wearing a surgical mask and there’s some yellow wiring hanging off the left side of the motorbike.



As opposed to the 900 GT – which features the CP3 engine mentioned earlier – the 700 GT in the photo gallery relies on kW (75 PS or 74 horsepower) and 68 Nm (50 pound-feet) of torque.



The spy photographer mentions “a more complex catalytic converter” and “quieter engine noise,” which is to be expected in a Europe where CO2 regulations are downright draconic for the motorcycle and automotive industries. Full-LED lighting and 20-liter panniers are also featured, and chances are the police specification has the optional heated grips and cruise control system.



Yamaha is no stranger to police makeovers for its bikes. The



Some GTs are partially assembled in Malaysia, but the most important components such as the motor, brakes, suspension, and frame are all Japanese. Pricing-wise, the outgoing model starts at less than €10,000.