2021 Aston Martin DBX Price Set at $189,900, Official Interior Image Released

6 Nov 2019, 9:04 UTC ·
On November 20, another luxury carmaker will bend the knee before the all-mighty SUV: the Brits from Aston Martin will be unveiling the DBX, in China of all places. And to properly pave the way for a successful market entrance, pricing information and the first official interior photo were released on Wednesday.
Aston says the DBX will sell in the United States starting from $189,900, a sum that could be seen as prohibitive if this were any other crossover. In other parts of the world, the model will sell as follows: £158,000 in the UK, €193,500 in Germany, and JPY 22,995,000 in Japan.

As for the other thing officially revealed on Wednesday, the interior, the single image released shows one of the reasons why the sticker reads such a high number: luxury. Built with a huge, full-length panoramic roof, the SUV allows sunlight to fall on the spare-no-expense use of leather and other high end materials.

As far as passengers and driver go, Aston says the BDX, despite its crossover-ish size, will allow “class-leading front and rear legroom and a fantastic feeling of airiness.” What’s more, every dial, button or control has been designed and positioned to best serve the needs of the occupants.

As for what powers the car, we already know that. The DBX sports an engine that is an evolution of the one used on the Vantage and DB11. It’s a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that cranks out 550 PS and 700 Nm of torque, allowing the DBX to go round the Nurburgring during its testing program in under 8 minutes, at speeds that repeatedly exceeded 180 mph (290 kph).

The car will enter production soon after its unveiling at the Aston Martin Lagonda St Athan facility, where the carmaker will also build electric cars. As far as sales start goes, Aston Martin says “with the model set to be unveiled on Wednesday 20 November, order books will open from this date onwards.”
