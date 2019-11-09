2020 Toyota Supra "Futuro" Concept Looks Like a Coke Bottle

It was 2014 when Toyota showcased the first FT-1 Concept previewing the Mk V Supra. And while the 2007 FT-HS Concept that was expected to serve the same purpose had taught us to wait, it wasn't until earlier this year that the 2020 Supra production car hit the streets.
The opinions on the new Toyota halo car are split, so while many gear heads are in love with the sportscar, others complain about the design.
Fortunately, Andrea Pomponio, the designer behind the rendering that brought us here, decided to not be part of the complain camp and come up with his own Mk V Supra design instead.
The gear head we're talking about mentions he was a car design intern for Groupe Renault, while taking about his styling passions going from cars and boats to architecture.
We're looking at sketch-level details here, so the final bits and pieces aren't portrayed. Then there's the fact that the machine turns to the usual styling tricks of such creations, such as the super-sized wheels - you'll even find this on the sketches of big-name supercars, such as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
As for the elements that turn these pixels into eye candy, the perfect proportions certainly matter. You know, the long hood, the short rear overhang and the low roof line. Speaking of the last, the double bubble roof is here, with this feature also being present on the actual 2020 Toyota Supra.
Andrea introduced this digital contraption via social media, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for the complete visual delight.
Oh, and the designer doesn't conceal the fact that the 2019 SEMA show, which opened its gates earlier this week, was the inspiration for this piece. You know, the Supra rain that makes up for an important part of the Vegas venue.
#toyota #supra #yellow #japan #power #sema #supercar #car #transportation #minimalism #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #cardesign #carsketch #sketch #sketchbook #render #doodle #doodles #design #illustration #designoftheday #wacom #italy #conceptcar #passion #sketchoftheday