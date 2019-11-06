autoevolution
 

2020 Toyota Raize Revealed In Japan, Available Through Subscription Service

6 Nov 2019, 12:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Volvo isn’t the only automaker that offers a subscription service as an alternative to leasing. Toyota offers a similar deal for the all-new Raize in the Land of the Rising Sun, a small crossover that slots beneath the C-HR in the automaker’s lineup.
40 photos
2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize2020 Toyota Raize
First things first, let’s talk about money. Three trim levels are available in the first model year, and the most affordable will set you back 1,679,000 yen or the equivalent to $14,450 at current exchange rates. Japanese customers who prefer the subscription service can expect to pony up no fewer than 39,820 yen or $370 per month.

Under the skin, the Raize features the DNGA vehicle architecture from Daihatsu. A derivative of the TNGA-B but developed with cost-cutting in mind, the Daihatsu New Global Architecture is shared with the Toyota Pixis Epoch and Subaru Pleo Plus family of kei cars. The nearest sibling to the Raize is the Daihatsu Rocky, introduced last month and manufactured at the Ryuo plant in Shiga, Kansai.

At 3,995 millimeters long and 1,695 millimeters wide, it is more than obvious that Toyota molded the footprint of the Raize to the narrow roads and congested traffic of Japan. Surprisingly enough, this fellow offers the most luggage capacity in the segment thanks to a trunk volume of 369 liters (13 cu.ft.) behind the rear seats.

“Outstanding handling stability and ride comfort” are two promises Toyota has made, a bit pompous when you think about them when looking at the bigger picture. The lightweight crossover keeps things sensible under the hood as well, packing 98 PS (97 horsepower) and 140 Nm (103 pound-feet) of torque from a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

Tipping the scales at under a tonne for the front-wheel-drive model, the Raize with the 1KR-VET comes as standard with something called D-CVT. That would be an acronym for dual-mode continuously variable transmission, a Daihatsu-developed gearbox that combines belt and gear drives for improved feel and efficiency.

Hopping inside the Raize doesn’t wow your senses because black plastic is pretty much everywhere. At this price point, it’s understandable that Toyota couldn’t make a business case for padded door cards or leather upholstery. But on the upside, higher trim levels come with a 9.0-inch touchscreen display and a digital instrument cluster packed with a few more than simply the essential features.

2020 Toyota Raize Toyota Raize Toyota Japan crossover SUV
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One World's Fastest SUVs to Take on the AutobahnWorld's Fastest SUVs to Take on the Autobahn
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S V8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970sV8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970s
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future BMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or NotBMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or Not
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day