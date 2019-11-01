autoevolution
 

Widebody Toyota Supra "Cherry" Looks Sleek, Has Split Rear Wing

1 Nov 2019, 17:25 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Renderings such as the one staring at us from behind the screen, which portrays a tricked-out Mk IV Toyota Supra, mean the badge comes full circle. Allow me to elaborate.
5 photos
Mk IV Supra dashboard2020 Supra "Mk IV" dashboard concept2020 Supra dashboard2019 BMW Z4 dashboard
The Mk V Supra was born famous, owing most of its popularity to the aftermarket-built rep of its 2JZ predecessor. And the Japanese carmaker is well aware of this, having even insisted that tuners get their hands on the sportscar.

Of course, this has led to a plethora of builds (and renderings) involving the 2020 Toyota Supra coming our way. And yes, the whole process also increases the popularity of the Mk IV, which in turn boosts the image of the new car and... you get my drift.

With that out of the way, we can return to this eye-catching pixel work.

"Sure, there are tons of modded 90s Supras out there, so what makes this one special?" one might ask. And this is a legitimate question, so let's try to answer it.

For one thing, this Toyota has been modded by modern standards. And there are multiple fresh arrivals that talk about that, with one of them being the "light ring" headlights of this contraption.

Then we have the split rear wing, a feature that was recently brought under the spotlights by the all-mighty Ferrari FXX K (the FXX K Evo update does pack a full-width wing, though).

Of course, given the uber-limited ground clearance of this Supra, we can only suspect it is a member of the #bagged subculture (you know, the air suspension lovers who are mad about stance).

And we can all thank digital artist Karan Adivi for this piece of eye candy.

PS: Since we mentioned the 2020 Toyota Supra builds in the intro, here's an example, one that aftermarket developer HKS is preparing for next week's SEMA show.

Toyota Supra Toyota widebody rendering mk iv toyota supra
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day