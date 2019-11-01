Widebody Toyota Supra "Cherry" Looks Sleek, Has Split Rear Wing

Renderings such as the one staring at us from behind the screen, which portrays a tricked-out Mk IV Toyota Supra, mean the badge comes full circle. Allow me to elaborate.
The Mk V Supra was born famous, owing most of its popularity to the aftermarket-built rep of its 2JZ predecessor. And the Japanese carmaker is well aware of this, having even insisted that tuners get their hands on the sportscar.
Of course, this has led to a plethora of builds (and renderings) involving the 2020 Toyota Supra coming our way. And yes, the whole process also increases the popularity of the Mk IV, which in turn boosts the image of the new car and... you get my drift.
With that out of the way, we can return to this eye-catching pixel work.
"Sure, there are tons of modded 90s Supras out there, so what makes this one special?" one might ask. And this is a legitimate question, so let's try to answer it.
For one thing, this Toyota has been modded by modern standards. And there are multiple fresh arrivals that talk about that, with one of them being the "light ring" headlights of this contraption.
Then we have the split rear wing, a feature that was recently brought under the spotlights by the all-mighty Ferrari FXX K (the FXX K Evo update does pack a full-width wing, though).
Of course, given the uber-limited ground clearance of this Supra, we can only suspect it is a member of the #bagged subculture (you know, the air suspension lovers who are mad about stance).
And we can all thank digital artist Karan Adivi for this piece of eye candy.
PS: Since we mentioned the 2020 Toyota Supra builds in the intro, here's an example, one that aftermarket developer HKS is preparing for next week's SEMA show.
Ginza Nights. Bringing back my widebodied Supra with the split wings. . . . . . #toyota #supra #2jz #supramk4 #toyotasupra #jdm #jdmlifestyle #Japan #3d #rendering #render #illustration #art #design #cardesign #car #carlifestyle #speedhunters #tokyo #night #stancenation #joyofmachine #stance