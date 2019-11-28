autoevolution

2020 Subaru Legacy Earns TSP+ Award, Outback Makes Do With Top Safety Pick

Like Volvo, Subaru is known for putting lots of effort into making cars and SUVs as safe as possible right off the bat. The same applies to the all-new Legacy and Outback, and even though the two models are very similar, it’s the mid-sized sedan that qualified for the Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety couldn’t give the plus in TSP+ to the Outback over the performance of the headlights. As such, Top Safety Pick is the rating given to the mid-sized wagon by the IIHS despite the curve-adaptive technology shared with the Legacy for the 2020 model year.

“Both the Legacy and the Outback earn good ratings in all six of the Institute's crashworthiness evaluations and come standard with Subaru's EyeSight crash avoidance system.” As expected, the vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention is another strong point for the two nameplates. Both managed to avoid collisions in the 12- and 25-mph track tests. The Legacy and Outback were also rated “superior” for pedestrian crash prevention by the institute’s safety boffins.

The IIHS further underlines that both the Impreza sedan and wagon feature updated headlights for the 2020 model year, identical to the 2019 counterparts. As such, the Top Safety Pick+ awards extend to the 2020 model year as well.

Taking inspiration from the mid-cycle refresh from the Japanese domestic market, the Impreza starts at $18,695 for the sedan, excluding destination and handling. $19,195 is the retail price of the five-door body style, and regardless of trim level, Subaru treats its customers to a 2.0-liter boxer and all-wheel drive.

The Legacy is a few hundred bucks more than the Crosstrek compact crossover, retailing at $22,745. The Outback, on the other hand, is more expensive than the Forester at $26,645 while the Ascent three-row crossover leads the rankings at $31,995 in the United States. The Outback and Legacy both feature a 2.5-liter boxer as the standard engine while the Ascent comes with a 2.4-liter turbo boxer available as an optional extra in the Outback and Legacy.
