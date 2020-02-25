2020 Porsche Macan Now Sounds Like an Audi RS5, Is Still Fast

The Porsche Macan is one of the rarest examples of an SUV that's way more than the sum of its parts. And while a few impurities have slowly mixed with its metal, the 2020 Macan Turbo is still an awesome machine.
We wish people would suddenly start buying more of these to convince Porsche that electricity doesn't need to be the future for them. In case you haven't heard, the next Macan will either be available only as an EV or offered with combustion engines as an option.
We didn't like the sound of the first version either, but it turned out more than okay. The Macan was based on the old Audi Q5. But instead of just slapping a new body on top, Porsche completely re-engineered the platform and changed all the engines.
The Macan thus became what we believe to be the best V6-powered SUV in the world at the time. Its Porsche engines revved and delivered thrills. However, emissions regulations eventually caught up to it.
Last year, Porsche introduced a refresh to the Macan Turbo range. The in-house 3.6-liter had to be replaced with a 2.9-liter, essentially the same engine you find in the Audi RS5. This makes 440 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque (406 lb-ft), so it's actually an upgrade.
The video below is from AutoTopNL and shows how the Turbo will accelerate to 0 to 100 km/h in 4.25 seconds, beating the manufacturer numbers even under less-than-ideal conditions. What's funny is that at launch, it clearly sounds like an Audi, even though its bagpipes don't follow the RS oval protocol.
So how much is one of these? Well, about €100,000, which is a lot of money for an old Audi Q5 with two types of Porsche styling an that's been swapped to an RS5 engine. Still, it's probably more practical than a GLA 45.
