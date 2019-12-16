2020 Nissan Sentra Pricing Announced, Starts from $19,090

1 Nissan Brings Together Old Skyline GT-R Models, New GT-R at Fuji Speedway

While Nissan is heavily invested in crossovers and electric cars, it has still taken its sedans to the next level. The sharp new Altima has a compact brother, the 2020 Sentra , that's now available from $19,090. 55 photos



This fresh face is set to hit dealerships on January 28. Ahead of that, full pricing information was released, together with some details about equipment and powertrains.



Your basic Sentra is still the Sentra S, which has gone up in price by about $1,100 over the previous model year. It's powered by a 2-liter a 2-liter engine making 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. For the record, the 2019 model had a smaller 1.8 with 130 hp and 128 lb-ft.



That being said, the power increase only brings the 2020 Sentra in line with other compacts, while the Civic's 1.5L turbo offers more without compromising mileage. But like Toyota, Nissan has seen fit to prioritize handling, which is why their compact sedan sports a new independent rear suspension and dual-pinion rack electric power steering.



The $20,270 Sentra SV gets a little more equipment plus bigger 17-inch wheels, while the Sentra SR looks sportier for $21,430. The nice equipment you see in nearly all the photos comes via the optional Premium package (over $2,000), that bundles LED headlights, quilted leather, a power driver's seat, a moonroof, and a heated steering wheel. The two-tone paint that makes the roof disappear is another extra.



Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite comes standard. It includes Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection or Blind Spot Warning. The compact sedan segment is looking pretty juicy right now. While engine tech has stagnated, the designs that are out there feel cutting-edge. We'd put the Sentra in the same league as the Kia Forte and Toyota Corolla sedans. It's got a wide face with the V-motion grille, flanked by angular lights. Also, its interior feels a decade ahead of the old model.

