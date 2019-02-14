2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Rendered as Clio-ASX Mashup

As you may have noticed, Mitsubishi isn't making the best small cars in the world. Their hatchbacks are like the economy cars you'd buy if you literally can't afford anything else. We're looking at you, Mirage.

But there's hope yet since the brand was swallowed up by the Renault-Nissan alliance back in 2016. The world's biggest carmaking conglomerate is probably thinking of upgrading the little Mirage, which is not almost seven years old. And that could involve borrowing the CMF-B platform.



The recommended course of action would be to develop a separate car, but it's not like Audi and Bentley sharing a platform and people having different expectations. A Mitsubishi could be anything because there's not a lot of loyalty since they killed off the Evo. So a simple face swap might work.



What would a Renault B-segment car look like with some Japanese design elements? We're glad you asked, because



A supermini should have a rugged silver chin spoiler, but a similar face was used on numerous Mitsubishi projects, like the Lancer they made for China or the



