2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Rendered as Clio-ASX Mashup

14 Feb 2019, 16:39 UTC ·
As you may have noticed, Mitsubishi isn't making the best small cars in the world. Their hatchbacks are like the economy cars you'd buy if you literally can't afford anything else. We're looking at you, Mirage.
The old Colt wasn't the best example of a Japanese car, but at least it tried, with the fisty and affordable CZT and Ralliart versions. The problem is that Mitsubishi designed its replacement as expendable goods, which is not what you want in a well-developed market like Europe and America.

But there's hope yet since the brand was swallowed up by the Renault-Nissan alliance back in 2016. The world's biggest carmaking conglomerate is probably thinking of upgrading the little Mirage, which is not almost seven years old. And that could involve borrowing the CMF-B platform.

The recommended course of action would be to develop a separate car, but it's not like Audi and Bentley sharing a platform and people having different expectations. A Mitsubishi could be anything because there's not a lot of loyalty since they killed off the Evo. So a simple face swap might work.

What would a Renault B-segment car look like with some Japanese design elements? We're glad you asked, because Kleber Silva made just such a thing, mashing the brand new Renault Clio with the equally new ASX, known in America as the Outlander Sport.

A supermini should have a rugged silver chin spoiler, but a similar face was used on numerous Mitsubishi projects, like the Lancer they made for China or the Japanese Delica D:5 minivan. So the rendering is 90% accurate... purely theoretical... but 90% accurate.

The Clio is Europe's second most popular car, so it should work everywhere else in the world. But Renault doesn't have a footprint in America, for example. Could this be a repeat of the Mazda2-Yaris experiment?
