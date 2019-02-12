autoevolution

2020 Mitsubishi ASX Coming to the Geneva Motor Show

12 Feb 2019
Next month’s Geneva Motor Show will witness the launch of a new version of Mitsubishi’s ASX SUV, a facelift that has been designed to be the spearhead of the company’s current expansion strategy.

The new ASX will be launched with all the changes required of a modern-day car, starting with a revised exterior look, going through a more high-tech interior and ending with improved engines.

Mitsubishi says the new model, at least the version meant for the European market, will be powered by a 2.0-liter MIVEC 16-valve engine – unclear whether more will be added at a later date – mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or the INVECS-III CVT with six-speed Sports Mode.

The powertrain will make its way on both the two and all-wheel-drive variants of the ASX.

Visually, some portions of the SUV have changed quite a bit compared to the 2016 variant it will be replacing.

At the front, the design has a sleeker look, thanks to the revised lines on the hood and the narrower optical blocks. The forward stance, until now pointing down and to the front, has been swept back, contributing to the more aggressive look.

At the back, the changes are less visible, as aside for the reshaping of the optical blocks little work appears to have been done.

For the European 2020 ASX, Mitsubishi will offer three new color choices, Red Diamond, Sunshine Orange, and Oak Brown.

The interior has an entirely new feel to it as well. The central touchscreen is larger, with the dials adorning it now positioned at its bottom, not on top. Also, the gear shifter is now housed in a square mounting instead of a round one.

Mitsubishi hopes these changes will keep customers going for the ASX in the coming years, as they did in the past. The ASX SUV is one of the most successful cars in the carmaker’s lineup, having sold since its introduction in 2009 more than 1.3 million units in 90 countries.
