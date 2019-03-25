autoevolution
2020 Mercedes S-Class Shows "Slanted Eyes" for the First Time

If you've ever wanted a car that looks a bit like a Tesla, costs about as much, but has an internal combustion engine, stay tuned for the release of the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The latest spy video from Germany reveals precious information about the exterior styling of this 2020 flagship.
We really didn't expect this design direction from Mercedes, but the S-Class is reminiscent of the Model S in a few ways. For example, about a month ago, we saw that its interior features a giant infotainment screen that covers up almost the entire dashboard. It's nothing like the panoramic dashboard in the current model.

Like it or not, most of the functions are going to be accessed through menus or voice commands. Will the AMGs have Ludicrous mode? No, but they could be very fast. The 4.0-liter turbo can't go much higher than the 612 HP that you get in the current model, but Mercedes may be working on a fancy hybrid, and it's called the S 73.

This is our first contact with the production headlights of the W223, and like the Model S, the character "brow" line is slanted downwards to make it look slightly angry and brooding. Obviously, Mercedes isn't making a doppelganger, but we've long harbored the suspicion they will use flush-fitting door handles. Maybe the Germans can figure out a way to make them work reliably too.

The segment-leading model will also bring rear-wheel-steering as an option, though it doesn't seem to be fitted to this particular prototype. Given that it's still fully camouflaged, we aren't expecting Mercedes to reveal its flagship until next year, but there's still a chance it could be 2020MY. After a few dozen sets of spyshots, we already know it's going to be wider with the long wheelbase becoming standard.

All S-Class models will feature internal combustion engines, but the plug-in hybrid versions will be better than ever thanks to denser battery tech. The slow trickle of engines should include an increasing number of 2-liter units in Europe, where every gram of CO2 counts. And almost every unit will be a mild-hybrid.

