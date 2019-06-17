autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Starts at €32,200, 7 Versions Available

17 Jun 2019, 12:56 UTC ·
Three months after spilling the beans on the Shooting Brake variant of the new CLA, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz finally opened the order books for the model and announced pricing for it.  
In all, there will be four gasoline variants for the car, namely the CLA 180, CLA 200, CLA 220, and CLA 250 (4MATIC). With the exception of the CLA 180, which comes packing a six-speed manual transmission, all the others are equipped with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel range comprises three versions, the CLA 180 d, CLA 200 d and CLA 220 d, equipped with either seven- or eight-speed transmissions.

The entry-level CLA Shooting Brake is the CLA 180, which retails in Germany from €32,213. At the opposite end, the most expensive variant is the CLA 220 d, which sells from €41,168.

As standard, regardless of the model chosen, the car comes equipped with an upgraded variant of the MBUX infotainment system, complete with voice commands, “the very latest driving assistance systems” and partial autonomy that allows it to drive itself for short distances using camera and radar systems.

The list of optional equipment will bring the actual cost of the car to much higher levels. For the Shooting Brake, Mercedes has a host of packages prepared, ranging in cost from €1,755 to over €3,500.

For all variants of the car Mercedes offers for the first year of sales an Edition 1 package. Priced at €6,902 euros more than the base version, it comes with LED high-performance headlamps, 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with orange-painted rim flange, high-gloss black-painted trim elements, and other orange highlights.

The CLA line of cars is one of the most successful ones in the German’s lineup. The nameplate was introduced in 2013 and sold since over 750,000 units, mainly to customers new to the brand.

Full details on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake can be found at the following link.
