BMW M Stand-Alone Models Under Consideration

As you’re well aware, BMW pulled out of the World Endurance Championship after one season with the M8 GTE. The Bavarians finished fifth – a.k.a. on last place – in the manufacturers’ championship, and there are no plans of giving the M8 Competition more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for the time being.
You could say that BMW is going backward in more than one way, but on the upside, M prepares to embrace electrification for the next generation of high-performance models. From mild hybrid to EVs, everything is on the table according to chief executive officer Markus Flasch.
But wait, there’s more! Speaking to Car Sales, the head honcho admitted to investigating stand-alone models, “that don’t have a predecessor.” In other words, M sees a potential in developing from a clean sheet of paper rather than taking the 3 Series as the basis for the M3.
When pressed on the matter, Flasch said “we can’t talk about” the near to mid-term future. But he did mention “more than one” models, which goes to show that BMW M GmbH is serious about the matter. About time if you remember the M1 of 1978 is the only stand-alone M model…
The motorsports division went official in 1972, and over the years, it has treated us to sports cars, sedans, coupes, convertibles, and SUVs with up to 625 PS (616 horsepower) on tap. One of the most special engineering achievements of M is the engine in the McLaren F1, the S70/2 with dual VANOS, dry-sump lubrication, and four valves per cylinder.
While BMW gears up to reveal the M NEXT Concept in Munich, hearsay suggests that M looks forward to introducing an all-electric supercar that would serve as an indirect successor to the i8. “From a brand perspective it is not needed, M is strong as it is,” said Flasch.
That’s no attitude for the chief executive of a performance brand, but look at the bigger picture. M has to play by the rules of BMW, and the higher-ups in Munich decide what projects get the necessary funding for research and development. “But I would not rule it out,” added Flasch, leaving the door open for a BMW M hypercar that could join Toyota in the World Endurance Championship later on.
