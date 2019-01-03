2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Confirmed By Car Insurance Website

autoevolution

If you want to insurance for your car in Germany, HUK24.de is one of the online portals specialized in the trade. After leaking the specifications for the Mercedes-AMG A 45 4Matic and A 45 S 4Matic, the website returns into focus with the GT R Roadster.
The vehicle is listed with 585 PS (577 horsepower) and 3,982 cubic centimeters, translating to the same output and twin-turbo V8 as the fixed-head coupe. The M178 differs from the M177 and M176 through the dry-sump lubrication system, and up to this point, the 4.0-liter engine is capable of churning out 612 PS (604 horsepower) in applications such as the E 63 S 4Matic+.

Carparazzi caught glimpses of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster at and around the Nurburgring on numerous occasions, leading us to believe that it’s a matter of time until the three-pointed star and Affalterbach lift the veil off the newcomer.

What’s not clear is the GT R Pro as a roadster, which would be a thrilling proposition although niche. At the end of the day, this segment is more or less dominated by the likes Porsche with the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS. The GT2 and GT2 RS level up to supercar territory.

The earliest the GT R Roadster is expected to debut is March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, partly because Mercedes-Benz and AMG are skipping the Detroit Auto Show. On the other hand, the three-pointed star has a world premiere in the pipeline for the Consumer Electronics Show, and the car in question is the second generation of the CLA-Class.

Following the R PRO and R Roadster, Mercedes-AMG has one more model to launch before coming up with a successor to the GT. At least one, coming in the guise of the Black Series. Not much is known about the maddest GT of them all, but chances are the Black Series recipe will soldier on. Make that 600 ponies or thereabouts and superlative tire-smoking capability, along with aggressive aerodynamic trickery and flared wheel arches.
