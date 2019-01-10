autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

10 Jan 2019, 19:11 UTC ·
by
So far, the only GLE 63 prototype we've seen was the regular SUV. But with Mercedes pushing every new model in Scandinavia, we've now got the first shots of the next-generation GLE 63 Coupe, which we hope will be a 2020 model year.
It sounds like a stretch since we've only seen the regular GLE so far, not the coupe or any AMG. But over in Europe, the Germans are adding a new engine to this model almost every month. The smallest is a 2-liter, but the 63 will have twice that displacement, thanks to a V8 it shares with the E63.

We think the prototype seen here is the GLE 63 S Coupe, which would match the 612 HP of the E63 S sedan and wagon. Our deduction is based on the wheels and the blacked out exhaust option. Plus, most people will just go for the most potent version anyway, so Mercedes needs to put the most miles into that.

It's hard to downplay just how far performance SUVs are coming. The 4-liter displacement would seem small to the owner of the first Range Rover, but it produces over 150 HP per liter of displacement, so it's more power-dense than many sports cars.

The outgoing GLE 63 S had 585 HP from a 5.5-liter V8, but though a better AWD system, superior launch control and a new type of AMG automatic, the 0 to 100 km/h should dip below 4 seconds.

To be honest, this is the only version of the new GLE that gets us excited, even though a family SUV with Lamborghini levels of power is ludicrous. But if you're looking for the pinnacle of Mercedes SUV technology, this is going to be it - fast and yet comfortable thanks to air suspension.

The AMG look is also much sportier, thanks to the same Panamerican grille we saw on the smaller GLC 63, flared out fenders and an assortment of go-fast trinkets.
