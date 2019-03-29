2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Spied in Germany, Looks Close to Production

2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Review Suggests It's Better Than a Polo

Producing no shortage of pops and bangs, the brand new generation of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has been spied testing in Stuttgart. 4 photos AMG models powered by similar 2-liter turbo setups. Mercedes has already let slip quite a bit of information about this car and its sisters, allowing us to paint a complete picture.



Only a day ago, the



Sure, the platform is FWD -based, but the new AWD system tuned by AMG engineers can shuffle power not only to the back but also to one rear wheel or another. The result, as you may have seen in the A45 presentation video, is



The design also lives up to the CLA name, a four-door coupe that finally looks aggressive enough, thanks to the enlarged air intake systems installed to feed the AMG engine. We've also got much lower suspension and a new quad exhaust system.



According to our information, the CLA 45 will be delivered in two stages of tune. The base one is said to have 387 HP (285 kW), while the more expensive CLA 45 S is expected to produce 421 HP (310 kW). Some markets might not even get both, and at the end of the day, this could be a way for Mercedes to make more money since well-equipped versions should easily pass the €80,000 mark.



In both cases, power will be delivered from a 2-liter turbo engine, which should have either another turbo or, more likely, an EQ Boost hybrid assistant to fill in the lag gaps. We expect this car to weigh around 1.6 tons and hit 100 km/h in about 4 seconds.



