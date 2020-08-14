2020 Land Rover Defender CGI Gets the Off-Road Wheels It So Desperately Needs

There's no doubt the new Land Rover Defender was a success. Its aura might have faded a little now that Ford proved Land Rover isn't the only manufacturer capable of reviving and modernizing an off-roading legend, but the job remains impressive regardless.
The first videos of the British SUV that came from its press launch showed it tackling the rough terrains of Namibia, including a very punishing rock-crawling section, with all the journalists taking part seemingly agreeing the new Defender was indeed an off-road beast even in its stock form. Bear in mind these were all British journalists, so some patriotic bias is to be expected.
Nevertheless, the official figures, as well as all the footage we've seen, confirms the newest Land Rover is a capable machine. It's got excellent approach, breakover, and departure angles - two of them better than Wrangler's - high ground clearance (again, better than Wrangler's), and unparalleled maximum fording depth (unparalleled, of course, means better than that of the Jeep Wrangler).
If the Defender is so good off-road as it is, why even bother modifying it? Well, beyond any other issues hardcore rock crawling enthusiasts will spot, it has one major problem: its wheel size. No matter how hard you try, you won't be able to fit wheels smaller than 18 inches in diameter, which in turn limits the maximum tire profile that will fit in the wheel arches without the use of an angle grinder.
It all comes down to the vehicle's weight and the size of the brake rotors needed to be able to stop it safely. That's what will keep future owners from slotting 16-inch wheels on their new Defenders combined with 37-inch off-road tires for that ultimate rugged terrain build.
Luckily, any such limitations have no effect on what a CGI artist can do, which is how we get images such as this one posted by @kelsonik on Instagram. His blue Defender seems to get the magical combination - 16-inch wheels with 37-inch all-terrain tires - and it's enough to see how the rubber would scrape the wheel arch the moment the suspension was made to work.
Despite its figures on paper and proven ability, the Defender will likely spend most of its life on the pavement. Those looking to make better use of its capabilities, though, will have to bring significant modifications to the vehicle, and it looks like they'll have to start with widening those wheel arches.
Nevertheless, the official figures, as well as all the footage we've seen, confirms the newest Land Rover is a capable machine. It's got excellent approach, breakover, and departure angles - two of them better than Wrangler's - high ground clearance (again, better than Wrangler's), and unparalleled maximum fording depth (unparalleled, of course, means better than that of the Jeep Wrangler).
If the Defender is so good off-road as it is, why even bother modifying it? Well, beyond any other issues hardcore rock crawling enthusiasts will spot, it has one major problem: its wheel size. No matter how hard you try, you won't be able to fit wheels smaller than 18 inches in diameter, which in turn limits the maximum tire profile that will fit in the wheel arches without the use of an angle grinder.
It all comes down to the vehicle's weight and the size of the brake rotors needed to be able to stop it safely. That's what will keep future owners from slotting 16-inch wheels on their new Defenders combined with 37-inch off-road tires for that ultimate rugged terrain build.
Luckily, any such limitations have no effect on what a CGI artist can do, which is how we get images such as this one posted by @kelsonik on Instagram. His blue Defender seems to get the magical combination - 16-inch wheels with 37-inch all-terrain tires - and it's enough to see how the rubber would scrape the wheel arch the moment the suspension was made to work.
Despite its figures on paper and proven ability, the Defender will likely spend most of its life on the pavement. Those looking to make better use of its capabilities, though, will have to bring significant modifications to the vehicle, and it looks like they'll have to start with widening those wheel arches.
View this post on Instagram
New Defender looks cool, but would it look even better with bigger offroad wheels? #landrover #lr #defender #lrdefender #landroverdefender #newdefender #cardesign #carrender #carrendering #cartuning #cars #render #rendering #automotivedesign #;M=4@>25@ #45D5=45@ #02B> #02B><>18;8 #02B>48709=