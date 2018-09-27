2020 Jetta GLI Spied in the Wild, Looks Boring

Those expecting a wild ride from the new Jetta GLI will be disappointed. The sports sedan is still a Golf GTI with a trunk, tame in every way.
Yesterday, we talked about how the new GLI might debut at the Detroit Auto Show. Yet more Jetta stuff coming out of South America reveals most of the design today.
Autoblog Argentina was able to snap a few photos of a red rooster strapped to a carrier at an airport wearing very little in the way of camouflage. Where are you off to little Jetta - Los Angeles maybe?
Volkswagen has always loved showing less important models at smaller auto shows where they get more attention. And there's nothing special about the GLI. So much for the MQB platform being special
It's just like a regular Jetta with side skirts, 19-inch wheels, a different bumper and a couple of exhaust pipes. Don't get us wrong; there's nothing wrong with having a 2-liter turbo instead of the smaller 1.5 in the Civic Si or the 1.6 in the Elantra Sport. But where's the trunk spoiler?
The interior is similarly restrained, featuring the same steering wheel, shifter and pedals as the Golf GTI. The infotainment is a little nicer, but you still don't get tartan seats, and that's kind of a bummer.
The latest specs for the car put the 2.0 TSI at 230 horsepower. With the DSG gearbox which you can clearly see in the photos, it should be able to do 60 mph in about 6 seconds.
While the model will be built alongside its normal cousin at the factory in Mexico, they will differ in one key area. While the 147 horsepower model gets a torsion beam at the back, the suspension of the GLI will be thoroughly reworked for stiffness and includes independent arms at the back. Expect to pay around $30,000.
Autoblog Argentina was able to snap a few photos of a red rooster strapped to a carrier at an airport wearing very little in the way of camouflage. Where are you off to little Jetta - Los Angeles maybe?
Volkswagen has always loved showing less important models at smaller auto shows where they get more attention. And there's nothing special about the GLI. So much for the MQB platform being special
It's just like a regular Jetta with side skirts, 19-inch wheels, a different bumper and a couple of exhaust pipes. Don't get us wrong; there's nothing wrong with having a 2-liter turbo instead of the smaller 1.5 in the Civic Si or the 1.6 in the Elantra Sport. But where's the trunk spoiler?
The interior is similarly restrained, featuring the same steering wheel, shifter and pedals as the Golf GTI. The infotainment is a little nicer, but you still don't get tartan seats, and that's kind of a bummer.
The latest specs for the car put the 2.0 TSI at 230 horsepower. With the DSG gearbox which you can clearly see in the photos, it should be able to do 60 mph in about 6 seconds.
While the model will be built alongside its normal cousin at the factory in Mexico, they will differ in one key area. While the 147 horsepower model gets a torsion beam at the back, the suspension of the GLI will be thoroughly reworked for stiffness and includes independent arms at the back. Expect to pay around $30,000.