2020 Hyundai Kona Hybrid Joins European Lineup

Available with good ol’ internal combustion and as the Kona Electric , the subcompact crossover from Hyundai will be available as the Kona Hybrid starting this August. The European Union and United Kingdom will get the model in the first instance, and chances are Hyundai will extend availability in the United States as well. 18 photos



As far as the electric motor is concerned, the Kona Hybrid is a different animal from the Kona Electric. 43.5 PS (43 horsepower) and 170 Nm (125 pound-feet) is everything the e-motor can offer, but who needs more? Just like the Ioniq Hybrid, the subcompact crossover comes as standard with a six-speed DCT developed with an emphasis on efficiency.



Even though drive is sent to the front axle, the rear benefits from a multi-link suspension setup, similar in design to the Kona with all-wheel drive. Tipping the scales at 1,376 kilograms (3,034 pounds), the hybridized model needs 11.2 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) when equipped with the 16-inch wheels. Level up to 18 inches, and that drops to 11.6 seconds.







Hyundia hasn’t published pricing information at the time of writing, but as far as space is concerned, you’re better off with the Ioniq Hybrid than the Kona Hybrid for obvious reasons. Over in Germany, the Ioniq starts at 24,800 euros while the closest Kona at that price point is the Premium with the 1.0 T-GDI at 24,730 euros.



