New Hyundai Veloster Rewarded With 2019 Top Safety Pick Rating

Applicable to Velosters built after August 2018 with the premium headlights, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded Hyundai with the 2019 Top Safety Pick rating. The big news, however, is that the Veloster features better protection thanks to a modified driver’s door. 36 photos



More than 12,000 examples of the breed were recalled in the United States of America over issues with the door latch housing and locking cable.



In terms of standard and optional front crash prevention systems, the Veloster earned a “superior” rating from the IIHS. It should be highlighted that only the optional system includes a forward collision warning component that meets the criteria set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Turning our attention back to the headlights, the halogen projector-type low and high beams are the worst. Rated “poor” by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the headlights provide inadequate visibility and excessive glare.



The second generation of the quirky hatchback starts at $16,750 for the 2.0 including total savings of $1,750. The Turbo Ultimate trim level costs $24,900 excluding destination charge, but the Veloster N takes the cake in terms of thrills behind the wheel.



Two flavors of the Veloster N are available in the United States, both of them packing a six-speed manual and the 2.0-liter T-GDI turbo four-cylinder engine. The Standard Package ($26,900) develops 250 ponies while the Performance Package ($29,000) levels up to 275 horsepower.



