2020 Genesis GV80 Revealed, Getting New 3-Liter Diesel and 3.5L Turbo

Just as America was doing its countdowns, over in Korea, the Genesis of a new era was being revealed. We are talking about the 2020 Genesis GV80, which got a tantalizing web reveal.
We don't get to see everything, and honestly, these don't deserve to be called photos. But the actual reveal is just around the corner, plus some of the juicy tech details are being reported by Korean Websites.
As we talked in previous articles, Genesis (and Hyundai) will benefit from the launch of a bunch of new engines. The main talking point during the launch will be a new inline-6 diesel from the D3 family, not the old V6 3-liter diesel.
This should be targeted at the European market, since it complies with the latest Euro6d RDE2 emissions regulations. This unit boasts aluminum block construction and an output of 278 hp (205 kw) and 590 Nm (434 lb-ft) of torque. The 8-speed automatic will rocket the GV80 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds, so it's just 0.3s slower than the equivalent BMW X5.
We expect the American market debut at the New York Auto Show in April. There, the GV80 will be announced with two turbocharged gasoline engines. The base model is a four-cylinder, the 2.5-liter making about 300 hp and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) for a 0 to 62mph sprint of 6.9 seconds.
And at the top of the range sits not the 3.3-liter from the stinger but a new 3.5-liter turbocharged V6. It should be rated at 375 hp and 390 lb-ft (530 Nm), getting you to 62 in 5.7 seconds. Again, these are preliminary numbers from the Korean market, and they could be tweaked for North America.
We've seen enough leaked photos of the GV80 to know what to expect in the design department. It's certainly not an understated SUV, with its two strips of LEDs making a clear statement at the front. The "Crest" grille lets you know what the Genesis brand is all about.
The interior is our favorite view because it keeps a lot of the flair of the concept from 2017. We spot a twin-spoke steering wheel, a digital climate control system and a condensed infotainment screen. While the cabin might remind you of a Mercedes or Range Rover, it's certainly no copycat.
